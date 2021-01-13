Wonder Woman 1984 arrived in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day, giving a nice holiday gift to fans stuck at home and a big middle finger to the future of movie theaters. But many who watched Wonder Woman 1984 felt like they got screwed too, because just like the wishes at the center of the DC Comics sequel, it came with some unsavory consequences. And as the Wonder Woman 1984 Honest Trailer illustrates, it’s not just the creepy use of a random man as a vessel for Steve Trevor to fulfill the love and lust she has for Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 Honest Trailer

I’ll be the first to admit that I rather enjoyed Wonder Woman 1984 upon a first viewing. But it’s certainly a sequel that falls apart more and more after you’re given some time to make sense of everything. The movie is all over the place with its story, the wishes don’t a lot of sense logistically, and the final battle is between Wonder Woman is thoroughly disappointing thanks to bargain bin Golden Eagle armor and a Jellicle Cat from the abysmal Cats adaptation. If the armor is going to make Gal Gadot look like Goldar from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, it could at least be strong, right?

While Wonder Woman 1984 does have some redeeming qualities, from being unflinchingly earnest and hopeful to some style inspired by Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie, it ultimately feels like a sequel from an entirely different franchise. Plus, does Diana really need to be one of those people who smugly says she doesn’t own a TV? We can’t wait for Wonder Woman 3 where Diana carries a flip phone and doesn’t have any social media accounts.