Update: Wolfman’s Got Nards will finally be available on VOD on October 27, 2020. Our original post from July 2018 follows.

The Monster Squad is a bonafide cult hit, the type of film that floundered at the box office when it first arrived, only to grow a devoted following over the years. Now the film is getting the documentary treatment with Wolfman’s Got Nards, a film that explores how the horror-comedy became a cult sensation. Watch the Wolfman’s Got Nards trailer below.

Wolfman’s Got Nards Trailer

Many people my age herald The Goonies as their go-to childhood cult classic. Me, I was never a Goonies fan. Instead, I cherished The Monster Squad, a 1987 horror-comedy directed by Fred Dekker with a script by Dekker and Shane Black. I was a big Universal Monsters fan as a kid, so the prospect of seeing all those classic monsters together again, battling a group of kids about my age, was a dream come true. But The Monster Squad was not a hit in 1987. Audiences avoided the flick, and it faded into obscurity. In the years to come, however, it began to obtain cult notoriety. A fandom grew, and after years of high demand and bootlegs, the film finally hit DVD (and eventually Blu-ray).

Now a new documentary chronicles the strange cult legacy of the film. That doc is Wolfman’s Got Nards, a title referencing one of the most famous quotes from the film. The doc features interviews with the cast and grew as well as the fans who helped turn The Monster Squad into the cult phenomenon it is today. Based on the trailer, the film seems to be more hagiography than anything else, but I’m not complaining. As a fan of The Monster Squad, I’m very interested in seeing this thing.

Wolfman’s Got Nards comes from director Andre Gower, who was actually in The Monster Squad – he played Sean, the leader of the Squad. “I think [the film has such a following because of ] the heart and the authenticity of Fred and Shane’s script,” Gower told EW, “and what Fred put on screen, ultimately connected with these kids and/or young adults whenever they saw it, because we have plenty of diehard fans that didn’t see it until their 20s,” he says. “But somehow they related with one or more of the characters said, ‘Hey, that’s me.’ It just connected with them, and it never untethered.”

Wolfman’s Got Nards is currently on the film festival circuit. There’s no official release date yet, but hopefully it can land a distributor to take care of that soon.