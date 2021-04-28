Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order for Wolf Like Me, described as “a genre-bending romantic comedy” that will star Josh Gad and Isla Fisher. Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters) created the series, which consists of six half-hour episodes that follow Gad and Fisher’s characters as they deal with the baggage of a new relationship. The series is produced by Made Up Stories, a “development and production company that amplifies distinctive voices to tell unforgettable stories about the diversity of human experience, driven primarily by multifaceted females on and off-screen.”

Hey, remember Peacock!? It’s one of the ten billion new streaming services out there, and it would like you to know it has new content, thank you very much. The latest is Wolf Like Me, a series that is not an adaptation of the TV on the Radio song of the same name, but rather a “genre-bending romantic comedy.” I’m not entirely sure where the genre-bending element comes in, but here’s the synopsis:

Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.

I can only hope the “genre-bending” part has something to do with the title, and one of these characters is a werewolf. Perhaps Mary, who has the “secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone.” Being a werewolf certainly fits that criteria, so I’m going to go ahead and assume this is a werewolf show until someone corrects me. Let me dream.

The series comes from Abe Forsythe, director of the zombie comedy Little Monsters, which also featured Gad. Regarding the new series, Forsythe said: “Wolf Like Me is a very meaningful project for me. The stakes are extremely high but grounded by things we can all relate to. I’m so excited to have Isla and Josh on board, and I know the audience will be surprised seeing them in a different way as these characters. I was never going to tell this story with anyone other than Made Up Stories, and I feel very fortunate for us all to be teaming up with Endeavor Content and to have found a home with Peacock and Stan.”

Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added: “We fell in love with Abe Forsythe’s imaginative storytelling and gift for creating complex and compelling characters. With the incredibly talented Isla Fisher and Josh Gad at the center, Wolf Like Me will be engaging, quirky and wholly original.”