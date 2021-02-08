Amazon has set a Prime Video release date for Without Remorse, the Tom Clancy thriller starring Michael B. Jordan, after acquiring the former theatrical release from Paramount Pictures. The announcement of the film’s streaming debut comes just as Jordan’s production banner Outlier Society has expanded its first-look deal with Amazon.

Without Remorse will launch globally on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, 2021, nearly a year after the military thriller was originally set to hit theaters. Based on the novel of the same name, the film is an origin story for regular Tom Clancy character John Clark, who has been previously played on screen by Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber.

The Tom Clancy adaptation was one of the many film casualties of COVID-19, with Paramount continually delaying its release before handing it over to Amazon late last summer. Amazon — which has seen success lately with its acquisition of former theatrical releases like last year’s hit sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — gladly took Without Remorse off Paramount’s hands, and took the chance to expand its relationship with star Michael B. Jordan.

Jordan already has a relationship with Amazon, since his production company has a first-look TV deal set up there, but Amazon Studios and Outlier Society are expanding their existing deal to now feature an exclusive overall relationship in television and a first-look film deal. Outlier Society will now produce and acquire films “showcasing diverse, bold filmmakers and talent for the studio’s ever-growing original movies slate.”

“Bringing Outlier Society’s slate of film, television and multi-media content all under the same roof is an exciting next chapter for us,” Jordan said in a statement. “Amazon’s global and expansive reach offers us the ability to entertain and engage our audience in innovative ways, while maintaining our commitment to supporting a wide range of stories and storytellers. I’m thrilled to be kicking off the partnership with Without Remorse this Spring.”

Outlier Society had a hand in producing Without Remorse, which stars Jordan as an elite Navy SEAL who “uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife,” but is largely dedicated to supporting creatives of color, which has been Jordan’s mission statement for a while now. This new deal with Amazon should surely help him with that goal — as well as keep all the Clancy adaptations under one roof.

Here is the synopsis for Without Remorse: