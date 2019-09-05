Everyone’s favorite CIA analyst is back in the second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the Amazon Prime Video thriller based on the popular spy character. John Krasinski looks as grizzled and cool as ever in the new trailer, which reveals the November premiere date for the second season. Watch the Jack Ryan season 2 trailer below.

Jack Ryan Season 2 Trailer

The wait is not long now for Jack Ryan season 2. Amazon Prime Video announced that the second season of the hit action-thriller Tom Clancy‘s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski as the titular CIA officer, will premiere globally on Friday, November 1, 2019. New key art, seen below, for the season was also released alongside the official trailer. The trailer shows Krasinski’s Jack Ryan heading down to South America to investigate a potential shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, and stumbling upon a far-reaching conspiracy. Along the way he runs into old faces including characters played by Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish as well as new additions Noomi Rapace (Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows) and Michael Kelly (House of Cards).

The second season comes more than a year after the first season premiered in August 2018 to generally positive reviews but overwhelming popular success. But season 2, which was renewed quickly after the show’s debut with a go-ahead for a third season, will hopefully spice things up a little for Krasinksi’s Jack Ryan.

Here is the Jack Ryan season 2 synopsis:

In the second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan, portrayed by Krasinski, heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

Jack Ryan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 1, 2019.