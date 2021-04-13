Tom Clancy‘s tales of espionage stretch from the pages of his many novels to the light of the silver screen, not to mention a franchise of video games and a TV series. Now the author’s recurring character John Clark is about to have a bigger presence in media, courtesy of Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming film adaptation Without Remorse.

Originally picked up by Paramount Pictures, Amazon Studios snagged Without Remorse and will be releasing it through the Amazon Prime video service at the end of the month. To help hype the action thriller for longtime Tom Clancy fans, a new Without Remorse featurette has arrived online to talk about how the character of John Clark is being brought to life in this movie in a refreshing way while also staying true to what fans love about him in the book.

Without Remorse Featurette

Jack Ryan has been the star character of Tom Clancy’s presence in pop culture, but John Clark has popped up alongside him a couple times before on the big screen. Willem Dafoe played the character in Clear and Present Danger and Liev Schreiber portrayed him in The Sum of All Fears, but this is the first time the role has been handed to a Black actor, breathing new life into the character.

Joining Michael B. Jordan will be Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Guy Pearce, and comedian Brett Gelman. Other cast members include Lauren London, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, and Luke Mitchell. Without Remorse is directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) with a script by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario) and Will Staples (The Right Stuff).

Watch the most recent trailer for Without Remorse right here, and read the official synopsis below.

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Without Remorse arrives on Amazon Prime starting on April 30, 2021.