What’s the story, Wishbone? A Wishbone movie, that’s what. Wishbone, the PBS kids series where a Jack Russell terrier would inhabit the roles of various literary figures, is now set to become a film from producer Peter Farrelly, the man who brought us both Green Book and Movie 43. There’s no word on just how the Wishbone formula will be adapted into a major motion picture, but I’ll let the geniuses in Hollywood figure that one out. That’s why they make the big bucks.

Per The Wrap, a Wishbone movie is on the way from Universal Pictures and Mattel. Roy Parker, the writer of The Black List screenplay This House is Not for Sale, is tackling the script based on the classic PBS kids show which I think we can all agree had a pretty bangin’ theme song.

Wishbone

The Wishbone TV series ran from 1995 to 1997, and followed Jack Russell terrier Wishbone, who lived with his owner Joe Talbot in the town of Oakdale, Texas. In every episode, Wishbone daydreams about becoming the lead character (or in some cases supporting character) in works of classic literature like Don Quixote, Frankenstein, The Three Musketeers, and so on. It was a fun show, especially if you were a huge nerd who loved books (like me).

Wishbone seems better suited to a TV format, and a TV revival on Netflix probably would’ve made more sense. Instead, we’re getting a movie, with Peter Farrelly producing with Robbie Brenner, head of Mattel Films, along with supervising producer Kevin McKeon. Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal Pictures. Regarding the new movie, Brenner said:

“Our deep library of iconic franchises continues to offer cinematic storytelling opportunities. We’re thrilled to be working with Peter Farrelly, Roy Parker and Universal to take the beloved dog classic into a new direction with a modern reimagination of the franchise.”

Wishbone joins a growing line-up of Mattle movies, including American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball (yes, really), Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, and View-Master (yes, really).