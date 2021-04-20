The Wings of Fire book series from author Tui T. Sutherland is becoming an animated Netflix show executive produced by Ava DuVernay. The story is set in a world where different dragon tribes are at war, and five young dragons “rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land.” Dan Milano (Glitch Techs), Christa Starr (Mystery Science Theater 3000), and Justin Ridge (Star Wars Resistance) serve as executive producers and showrunners, with Milano and Starr adapting the book series for television.

Tui T. Sutherland’s Wings of Fire books are becoming a Netflix animated series, and Sutherland – who is set to executive produce the show – sounds understandably excited about it. “‘Will there ever be a TV show?’ has been the #1 question I’ve gotten at events almost from the beginning, and the answer is finally yes!” the author said in a statement, adding:

Not just “yes,” but “yes, AND I cannot believe the amazing team who are going to make this so great.” I am so immensely thrilled and grateful that Ava DuVernay is our Queen of Dragons (I’m pretty sure that’s the official title). Ava is someone who saves the world every day without waiting for any prophecy to tell her what to do. I hope some of my dragons grow up to be just like her! And I knew the minute I met our showrunners, Dan Milano and Christa Starr, that they are funny, kind, super-nerd kindred spirits who 100% understand what I’m trying to do with the books. FanWings, you will love them, too! In their talented hands, I have faith the TV show will fulfill the dreams of all the people who’ve asked me that question over the years.

In the series, “A bitter war has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land. Raised and trained in secret from the time they were hatched, the Dragonets of destiny – Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight, and Sunny – embark on an evolving quest that will bring them face to face with their true selves and the overwhelming scope of this savage war they are destined to bring to an end.”

Which is your favorite dragon name? Mine is Clay, just because it sounds so average when you see it next to dragons with names like “Tsunami” and “Starflight.” It’s almost like having a dragon named Gary just hanging around.

“Within this epic book series from the mind of Tui Sutherland is an elegant saga filled with wisdom and wonder, exploring ideas of belonging and bias, camaraderie and community,” said executive producer Ava DuVernay. “On behalf of my colleagues Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks, we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix and Warner Bros. Animation for this dynamic adaptation where five young dragonets fulfill their destiny and show viewers how to fulfill their own.”