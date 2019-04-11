Former Saturday Night Live co-stars Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Tina Fey shared the stage at the Academy Awards earlier this year, but you’ll soon be able to see them together again in a brand new Netflix comedy. It’s called Wine Country, and features that hilarious trio of women teaming up with fellow SNL alums Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey in a story about a group of women traveling to California’s Napa Valley to celebrate one of their characters’ birthday. Check out the new trailer below.



Wine Country Trailer

If you don’t immediately recognize Paula Pell and Emily Spivey, that’s because they were often behind the camera on Saturday Night Live as writers. (In addition, Pell wrote Sisters for Poehler and Fey back in 2015, and Spivey was a Parks and Recreation writer who also wrote this film’s screenplay.) But they’re getting in on the action this time too, because this whole thing looks like a big old party for a bunch of people who seemed to love working together years ago. Hey, if Adam Sandler can use starring in movies as a transparent excuse to hang out with his friends in a fun location, why can’t Amy Poehler?

Speaking of Poehler, she’s not only starring in this movie, but she’s producing and directing it, too. This marks her second recent collaboration with Netflix after Russian Doll, the excellent series she co-created with Natasha Lyonne and Leslye Headland. She’s helmed a few episodes of television, including one episode of Comedy Central’s Broad City and three episodes of her former NBC comedy Parks and Rec, but Wine Country marks Poehler’s feature directorial debut, and it looks to be tailor made as the perfect piece of lazy weekend Netflix viewing.

Here’s the film’s official description:

In honor of Rebecca’s (Rachel Dratch) 50th birthday, Abby (Amy Poehler) plans a scenic Napa getaway with their best, longtime friends. Workaholic Catherine (Ana Gasteyer), post-op Val (Paula Pell), homebody Jenny (Emily Spivey), and weary mom Naomi (Maya Rudolph) are equally sold on the chance to relax and reconnect. Yet as the alcohol flows, real world uncertainties intrude on the punchlines and gossip, and the women begin questioning their friendships and futures. A hilarious and heartfelt comedy directed by Amy Poehler, Wine Country co-stars Tina Fey, Jason Schwartzman and Cherry Jones.

Wine Country arrives on Netflix and in select theaters on May 10, 2019.