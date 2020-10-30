We’re going to have to wait until 2021 to see Nicolas Cage battle Chuck E. Cheese-like robots, but for now, let’s make do with this Willy’s Wonderland teaser. The film – which used to be called Wally’s Wonderland but has now suddenly changed – finds Cage playing a janitor who has to battle animatronic characters which dwell in an abandoned family restaurant. Watch the wonderfully deranged Willy’s Wonderland teaser below.

Willy’s Wonderland Teaser

When I was a kid, the animatronic animals at Chuck E. Cheese gave me the creeps. There was just something about their jerky robotic movements coupled with their dead, soulless eyes that chilled me to the bone. And I obviously wasn’t the only one who felt that way, because there’s kind of a cottage industry built around this idea now. There’s the popular Five Nights at Freddy’s game series, which is being turned into a movie from Blumhouse (that movie was supposed to come out this year, but the project has been delayed after the script was scrapped). And then there’s Willy’s Wonderland, which seems a bit like a rip-off of Five Nights at Freddy’s, but benefits from the presence of Mr. Nicolas Cage.

In Willy’s Wonderland, “A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned Willy’s Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash — and only one side will make it out alive.” In addition to Cage, the flick stars Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, and Chris Warner. Kevin Lewis directs.

“For me there was always one actor and one actor only who could make this movie work,” Lewis said when Cage was first cast, “and that actor is Nic Cage. I’m thrilled to be working with him and can’t wait to see him go up against Wally and his gang of psychopathic misfits. I see this movie as Pale Rider vs Killer Klowns from Outer Space.”

Pale Rider vs Killer Klowns? With Nic Cage? Yes, okay, I will happily watch this. And you will, too – don’t even pretend you don’t want to see Nicolas Cage fighting some robot animals. That’s the American dream.

There’s no official release date for this thing yet. All we know is that Willy’s Wonderland will arrive “in theaters, VOD, and cable in 2021.” Not entirely sure what that “cable” part of the equation means, but I guess we’ll find out.