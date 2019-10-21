Easily one of the best and most shocking parts of Avengers: Endgame was the reveal of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) totally letting himself go in the five years since half of the universe’s living beings were wiped out by Thanos. While some thought the film’s comedic approach to his appearance should be classified as fat-shaming, we saw it as something to praise, giving Thor one of the most powerful character arcs in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. But will he keep the weight on?

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is coming back to helm Thor: Love and Thunder, which is slated for release in the fall of 2021. A couple drafts of the script have already been completed by the filmmaker, but apparently Waititi is still trying to figure out whether or not they’re going to let Thor keep his thicker physique for the sequel. Find out more below.

Yahoo got a chance to speak with Waititi while he was making the publicity rounds for his latest film, the Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit (expanding to more theaters this coming weekend). During the interview, they asked the director whether or not Thor will have slimmed back down by the time Thor: Love and Thunder rolls around, or if he’ll stay in the hoodie and pajama pants. Here’s what he had to say:

“This is an ongoing debate that we’re still having at Marvel. Cause we’re trying to figure out how long — how many months or years — this is after Endgame, at what point does this take place? I think we always want to keep changing it up with Thor. He’s so interesting when he’s changing all the time.”

By the time Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters, two and a half years will have passed in real time. When it comes to Marvel sequels, that usually means the same amount of time has passed in the MCU as well. Avengers: Endgame has been the only movie where there’s been a significant time jump. The window in which the Thor sequel takes place likely depends on how it fits into the overall timeline of the rest of the new movies coming in Phase Four. But it’s nice to hear that his physical appearance doesn’t seem to be dependent on what happens in the story. If Thor was still overweight, he would persist, just as he realized he was still worthy in Avengers: Endgame.

However, Waititi does add that they do like when Thor is always changing, so maybe having him slim back down a bit will work better for them. Perhaps we’ll find him in the middle of a keto diet or whatever new diet fad is sweeping the nation at this point. Either way, we’re very excited to see what Marvel has in store for Thor next.

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected in theaters on November 5, 2021.