The third episode of Sacha Baron Cohen‘s headline-making comedy documentary series Who Is America? aired last night, and right on schedule, we have the clip that will easily be the most talked about from the latest installment of the Showtime series.

Remember Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore? He’s the Republican who lost a special election in December of 2017 for an Alabama senate seat when allegations surfaced that he had a sexual encounter with a 14-year old girl when the politician himself was 32 years old. Several other women also came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct and even assault when they were teens.

So in an interview segment with Roy Moore on Who Is America?, Sacha Baron Cohen’s anti-terrorist expert character Colonel Erran Morad introduced a new piece of technology that is, uh, scientifically able to detect whether someone is a pedophile. You can imagine how it plays out during the interview with the disgraced but somehow shameless politician, but you can also watch for yourself.

Watch the Who Is America Roy Moore Clip

Colonel Erran Morad explains how the pedophile detection device works to Roy Moore and explains that it won’t be triggered since neither of them are pedophiles or sex offenders. Then Morad is perplexed when the device beeps as he waves it over Moore’s body as he sits across from him. You can see Moore is immediately unnerved and annoyed by this result, especially when Morad keeps waving it on himself and even a security team member standing by and getting no reaction from the device whatsoever.

That was enough for Roy Moore to defend himself by saying, “I have been married 33 years. I have never had an accusation of such things.” He then said maybe Israeli technology isn’t as sophisticated as Morad thinks, and then abruptly ends the interview despite Morad’s insistence that the device must be faulty.

Roy Moore knew this segment was coming since he released a statement shortly after news of Sacha Baron Cohen’s new series was announced saying, “I did not know Sacha [Baron] Cohen or that a Showtime TV series was being planned to embarrass, humiliate, and mock not only Israel, but also religious conservatives such as Sarah Palin, Joe Walsh, and Dick Cheney.”

Looking at the clip, it’s hard to tell what about this segment is embarrassing, humiliating or mocking of Israel, but that’s simply because this is the same kind of deflection that Sarah Palin tried when she admitted Sacha Baron Cohen also tricked her for a segment we’ve yet to see on the show. Moore calls this “trickery, deception, and dishonesty,” but is it really any of those things if you’re just labeling someone who they really are?

Equally amusing is the fact that Moore is completely clueless about the ironic way Morad says “Alabama has always been a place for equality. In Alabama, people have always been free no matter their religion, race or sexuality.” And Moore confidently says, “It’s part of our heritage.” Get the fuck outta here, Roy.