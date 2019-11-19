One of the biggest questions about the new Star Wars trilogy is the origin of the galaxy’s new savior. Who is Rey and where does she come from? Star Wars: The Last Jedi seemed to give us an answer when Kylo Ren flat out told her, “They were filthy junk traders, sold you off for drinking money. They’re dead in a pauper’s grave in the Jakku desert.” Rey seemed to acknowledge this as a truth that she knew but was never willing to fully accept, but it turns out, like some Star Wars fans, she wants to know more.

When we reunite with Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, not only have her skills in the Force improved as she’s continued training in the time since The Last Jedi, but she’s still trying to figure out who she is and exactly what lies in her past. In fact, Daisy Ridley says that aspect of Rey “is not satisfied” with that part of her story. So how will this movie rectify that?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about what details she could regarding Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Daisy Ridley talked about the never-ending discussion about Rey’s parents:

“The parents thing is not satisfied — for her and for the audience. That’s something she’s still trying to figure out — where does she come from?”

But what about Kylo Ren said? Does Rey not believe him? Not necessarily. Ridley added:

“It’s not that she doesn’t believe it. But she feels there’s more to the story. And she needs to figure out what’s come before so she can figure out what to do next.”

So it sounds like J.J. Abrams won’t need to fix anything that was revealed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as the filmmaker previously said. But he will reveal more about Rey’s origins that might provide a more definitive. On one hand, the idea of revealing more about Rey’s parents could taint the idea that she’s a hero who came from nothing. But at the same time, the origins of her parents might help bring the circle of the Skywalker saga to an end. That doesn’t mean she has Skywalker blood, but maybe her family history will tie in somewhere else in the Star Wars saga that helps bring everything to this conclusion.

The answers will come when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019. In the meantime, you can get more details right here.