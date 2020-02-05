Tom Hiddleston is taking over our TV screens, one streaming service at a time. In addition to starring in the upcoming Disney+ series Loki, the Avengers: Endgame star has been tapped to lead White Stork, a Netflix political thriller series created, written, and executive produced by Jericho scribe Chris Dunlop.

Variety reports that Hiddleston is set to star in White Stork, a 10-part political thriller that follows politician James Cooper, “whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he is the subject of a vetting process by Asher Millan.”

Created, written, and executive produced by Chris Dunlop, who is best known for penning the CBS drama series Jericho, White Stork is directed by Kristoffer Nyholm (Taboo) and produced by Sex Education firm Eleven, in Netflix’s latest title from its slate of international originals that look to compete with local broadcasters in the U.K. The series was previously in development under AMC for several years, under the title Spadehead.

Hiddleston continues to be busy on the big and small screen, continuing his Avengers and Thor franchise character on the small-screen with the Disney+ series Loki, which is currently filming. He’s had great success on the small screen, garnering critical acclaim as well as two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in 2016 for his role as the night manager-turned-spy in BBC One and AMC’s co-production The Night Manager. White Stork sounds like a similarly prestigious project for Hiddleston, one that could potentially earn him awards buzz. It seems like Hiddleston has found his niche, getting a cushy paycheck from Disney whenever he reprises his popular role as the God of Mischief and turning that around to take character actor roles in prestige drama series like The Night Manager. It’s been a while since we’ve seen him make a big screen turn in anything that’s not a Marvel movie, but maybe he’s found a comfortable (and lucrative) niche in the streaming circuit.