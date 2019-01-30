Which Streaming Service Has the Most Good Movies? Batman, Lisa Joy, Zack Snyder, Hot Wheels, Us
Posted on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 30, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Flarsky, The Batman, Lisa Joy, Zack Snyder, Hot Wheels, Us and Netflix.
Opening Banter: Brad, Ben and Chris are back from Sundance!
On The Site:
- Fred Topel has an interview with Rawson Marshall Thurber and Ryan Hansen to promote ‘Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television’ Season 2. They explain why they make so many ‘Cobra Kai’ jokes
- Jack Giroux has a great interview with ‘The Standoff at Sparrow Creek’ Star James Badge Dale where he shares stories about working with Michael Bay, Martin Scorsese, and More
- Steven Prokopy has an interview with ‘Black Panther’ costume designer Ruth Carter talking about her third Oscar nomination and the lengths she went to make the costumes not look like costumes.
- And the last of our Sundance reviews.
In The News:
- Peter: Seth Rogen Comedy Flarsky is Now Titled Long Shot
- Chris: ‘The Batman’ Will Be a Noir-Inspired Detective Tale With a Rogues Gallery of Villains
- HT: Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson to Reteam for Sci-Fi Thriller From ‘Westworld’s Lisa Joy
- Chris (og Jacob): Zack Snyder is Making a Heist Movie Set During the Zombie Apocalypse For Netflix
- HT: ‘Hot Wheels’ Live-Action Movie is Racing Into Development at Warner Bros., Mattel
- Chris: Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Was Inspired by a ‘Twilight Zone’ Episode
- HT (og Brad): Jordan Peele Explains What Sets ‘Us’ Apart from ‘Get Out’
- HT: Netflix Has More Certified Fresh Movies Than All Other Streaming Services Combined
All the other stuff you need to know:
