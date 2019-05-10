Whenever director Richard Linklater digs into the hardships of life, it’s time to pay attention, especially when it involves Cate Blanchett as a wife and mother who gets a second wind in her life and tries to reclaim her passions after shoving them aside for years in service of her family. It’s the exact kind of thing millions around the world would love to do, and now we get to watch it unfold later this year in Where’d You Go, Bernadette, an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name.

Where’d You Go Bernadette Trailer

I’m getting some Secret Life of Walter Mitty vibes from this trailer (which tells us a lot more than the teaser), right down to the overseas trip to a colder climate. But instead of Ben Stiller’s socially awkward, nervous and introverted character, we get a somewhat salty, sly, and assertive Cate Blanchett who is simply getting fed up with everything. That includes her neighbor played by Kristen Wiig, who always seems to have something to complain about with regards to Bernadette’s landscaping and general property upkeep next door.

Meanwhile, Billy Crudup plays Bernadette’s seemingly clueless husband while Emma Nelson plays her encouraging daughter. Laurence Fishburne also seems to have a key role as a colleague who helps Bernadette reinvigorate her life with passion. And James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, and Zoe Chao all have supporting roles too

Though this looks a little formulaic in terms of the story about someone being fed up with their mundane life and looking to recharge their batteries with a dive back into their former passions, I’ve learned to trust in Richard Linklater. His films can be hard to sell solely in trailers, and if this movie was something enticing enough to land Cate Blanchett in the lead role, then I think we could have something special here.

Based on the runaway bestseller, Where’d You Go, Bernadette is an inspiring comedy about Bernadette Fox (Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett), a loving mom who becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Bernadette’s leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery.

Where’d You Go Bernadette starts her second act in theaters on August 16, 2019.