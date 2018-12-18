Since Richard Linklater and Cate Blanchett signed up for the adaptation of Maria Semple‘s beloved comedy novel Where’d You Go Bernadette in 2015, the big question surrounding the project was…where did it go? Now, finally, the first Where’d You Go Bernadette trailer has arrived, giving us a sneak peek at the comedy-mystery about an agoraphobic architect (Blanchett) who one day vanishes from her perfect family life.

Where’d You Go Bernadette Trailer

Blanchett stars as the titular Bernadette in Where’d You Go Bernadette, which follows a housewife who seems to have the perfect life — a loving husband, a brilliant 15-year-old daughter, and a successful career as an architect. But the housebound housewife’s life gets a jolt when her daughter, Bee (Emma Nelson) requests a family trip to Antarctica, resulting in Bernadette’s sudden disappearance. Her vanishing act prompts a neighborhood manhunt for the titular character in a quirky comedy-drama that feels like a major return to a more lighthearted genre for Linklater after his more somber recent outing, Last Flag Flying.

Linklater punched up a script by The Spectacular Now and The Disaster Artist Oscar nominees Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter, but the trailer still doesn’t feel quite like a Linklater film, missing some of the sparkling dialogue that defines his films. Perhaps because it’s an adaptation of a bestselling novel, Where’d You Go Bernadette won’t have that distinctive Linklater flair, but this is only a first trailer.

Where’d You Go Bernadette also stars Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, James Urbaniak, and Troian Bellisario.

Here’s the official synopsis for Where’d You Go Bernadette:

Where’d You Go, Bernadette is based on the runaway bestseller about Bernadette Fox, a Seattle woman who had it all – a loving husband and a brilliant daughter. When she unexpectedly disappears, her family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone.

Where’d You Go Bernadette opens in theaters March 22, 2019.