(Welcome to Where to Watch, which provides a clear and simple answer to the question, “Hey, where can I watch this thing?” In this edition: the Indiana Jones franchise.)

Do you have a hankering to go on an archaeological adventure, but don’t have the cash to fly to an international locale and start excavating dig sites? Are you looking to live vicariously through someone who punches Nazis in the face? Or are you just thirsty for Harrison Ford? There’s one film franchise that checks all of those boxes and it’s Indiana Jones. So don your favorite fedora, grab your whip, and brush up on your Latin – here’s a breakdown of where you can stream every Indiana Jones movie.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Where to stream: Showtime Anytime

Arguably one of the greatest action movies ever made, Raiders of the Lost Ark was what happened when director Steven Spielberg, reeling from the failure of his attempted comedy 1941, teamed up with his longtime pal George Lucas to develop what was essentially an American riff on James Bond. But Indy quickly established his own distinct identity, and this first entry in the Indiana Jones franchise is one of the most propulsive popcorn blockbusters you’ll ever find.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Where to stream: Showtime Anytime

I know this movie has its fans, but I regret to inform you that I am not one of them. Even setting aside the fact that its depictions of non-American cultures have not aged particularly well, this movie is far nastier than any other Indy film and it is far too concerned with comedic moments that simply do not work. It feels a little bit cruel to pile on Kate Capshaw for her performance as the female lead here, but good God, that character is one of the most purely annoying presences I can think of in any movie, and any actress could have been hard-pressed to salvage a solid performance based on this script. It has a few fun moments, but, for me personally, this one’s not even worth revisiting.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Where to stream: Showtime Anytime

Depending on the day, I go back and forth about whether Last Crusade is a better movie than Raiders of the Lost Ark. What I can say with absolute certainty is that Last Crusade is the more emotionally complex of the two, and Sean Connery‘s performance as Indy’s father is among the three or four best things to come out of this entire franchise. This film gets back to the basics of what worked so well in Raiders but adds a wonderful father/son dynamic that is one of the best in Spielberg’s whole filmography, which is full of father/son relationships (an obsession for the director because of his real-life relationship with his own father).

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Where to stream: Showtime Anytime

Like most of the world, I was disappointed when Kingdom of the Crystal Skull came out. Will I ever truly forgive this movie for its most egregious flaws? No. (I’m looking at you, Mutt Williams swinging through the jungle on vines alongside monkeys.) But there was a time when it seemed as if the entire Internet banded together to say this movie is a complete trash fire, and like the Lost finale, it became the “cool” thing to diss this and pretend like it had no redeeming qualities. And again, like the Lost finale, that line of attack is wrong: there are good things about this film, but they just don’t rise to the level of what happened in the first and third films. With a new movie on the way, now might be a good time to give this a rewatch.