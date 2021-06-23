Cracking Indiana Jones’ whip is not as easy as it used to be. Harrison Ford has sustained a shoulder injury on the set of Indiana Jones 5, forcing the actor to take a hiatus from filming. Considering Ford’s penchant for getting into plane crashes, maybe this shouldn’t be so surprising, but like all his past accidents, it looks like the actor is perfectly fine.

Variety reports that Indiana Jones 5 will reevaluate its filming schedule in the wake of star Harrison Ford’s shoulder injury, which he sustained on the set of Indiana Jones 5. The actor is currently taking a hiatus from filming while treatment is evaluated, per a Disney spokesperson, who said in a statement:

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

But filming doesn’t seem like it will be impacted too much, as director James Mangold will reportedly continue to shoot without Ford. Perhaps with the movie’s plan to digitally de-age Ford, the 78-year-old actor won’t be needed for the entirety of the shoot.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of Delays

Indiana Jones 5 has long been in the works, and might not be able to afford too many more delays. The film has been pushed back several times and will arrive well over a decade after the franchise’s most recent entry, 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and more than four decades after the very first film, 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. Steven Spielberg, who had directed the first four films, was reluctant to return to the director’s chair, leaving Mangold to step in. However, Spielberg is still on board as producer.

The long waits, and the fact that Ford is almost reaching octogenarian status, would suggest that Lucasfilm would rather get Indiana Jones 5 out sooner than later. The film, which began production earlier this month in the U.K., is still currently scheduled to debut in theaters in 2022.

In addition to Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones 5 also stars Toby Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. James Mangold directs, making this the first Indiana Jones 5 movie to not be helmed by Steven Spielberg. Spielberg serves as as a hands-on producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. Jez and John-Henry Butterworth wrote the script.

Indiana Jones 5 hits theaters on July 29, 2022.