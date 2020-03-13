While many movies and TV shows are halting production and some of the spring’s biggest blockbuster movies are being delayed as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic spreads, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are still hoping they’ll be able to begin production on Spider-Man 3 this summer.

Spider-Man franchise star Tom Holland recently confirmed that production on the still untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home is looking to begin production in July. That’s still a good few months away, but depending on how things play out with the coronavirus concerns, that schedule could end up being in jeopardy. But that’s not all Tom Holland revealed about the sequel.

Speaking with the Philippine Daily Inquirer (via Collider), Holland revealed, “Zendaya will most definitely be in the film.”

The mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home had Peter Parker suited up as Spidey and taking MJ (Zendaya) on a swing around New York City, having learned of his secret identity as Spider-Man while on a school trip in Europe. It was a fun, charming sequence that took a shocking turn when J.K. Simmons reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson and revealed Spider-Man’s identity to the entire world.

Since Spider-Man will likely be on the run after being accused of killing perceived hero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and seemingly becoming a villain, MJ will be one of the few people who knows the truth and sticks by his side. She’ll be a pillar for Peter during this difficult time, but it could also put her in danger, just as it has in decades of comics and the previous two Spider-Man franchises. Holland wasn’t giving anything away though, adding, “As to the relationship between Peter and MJ, I’m not too sure what it will be.”

We’re actually not too sure what to expect from Spider-Man 3 at all. Holland says the story is “absolutely insane,” but that’s not much to go on. It’s gotta be something big since this could be the final film that Marvel Studios collaborates with Sony Pictures on where Spider-Man is the star. The new deal that the studios struck to continue sharing Spider-Man included this third movie in the franchise and another yet-t0-be-named movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With Venom 2 and Morbius slated to release this year, perhaps there’s a chance that Spider-Man 3 starts to bridge what originally was considered to be an entirely different cinematic universe. We’re not sure how those movies will tie in to the continuation of the Spider-Man franchise, but we’ll find out soon enough. Otherwise, Spider-Man 3 will be directed by Jon Watts and arrives on July 16, 2021.