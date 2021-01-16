Sophia Loren, the famous Italian actress who made everyone pop their eyes out of their heads like a Tex Avery cartoon character, is the subject of the new documentary short What Would Sophia Loren Do? Sort of. This isn’t really a doc about Loren – instead, it’s about Nancy “Vincenza” Kulik, an Italian-American mother and grandmother living in Fort Lee, New Jersey who has based her philosophy of life around what Loren may or may not do in certain situations. It looks pretty darn charming.

What Would Sophia Loren Do Trailer

In 1950, 16-year-old Sofia Villani Scicolone enrolled in a beauty pageant. It would lead to acting lessons and a full-blown movie career – a career that turned Sofia Scicolone into Sophia Loren, an international movie star who inspired an innumerable amount of people. One of those people is Nancy “Vincenza” Kulik, the subject of the new Netflix documentary short What Would Sophia Loren Do? The short’s title has become Kulik’s philosophy and catch-phrase, and now, it’s getting the Netflix treatment. Here’s a synopsis:

What Would Sophia Loren Do? follows Nancy “Vincenza” Kulik, an Italian-American mother and grandmother living in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Nancy has seen her share of life’s challenges, but has always been able to stay joyful and resilient, inspired in part by another Italian mother, the movie star Sophia Loren. Nancy uses the metaphorical question “What Would Sophia Loren Do?” as a guide to questions big and small. For example, “Would Sophia Loren eat whole wheat pasta?” Nancy thinks not. But more importantly, this catch phrase also provides comfort and a source of strength in times of crisis. In 2016, Vincenza’s 51-year-old son passed away suddenly; Nancy was bereft. She found solace in the love and support of her friends and family. But as she describes it, Nancy also found strength in the example of Sophia’s grace and perseverance. For Nancy, the words “What Would Sophia Loren Do?” have helped her navigate some of the most difficult times of her life. Through the experiences of these two extraordinary women, we come to understand what it means to face life’s challenges with resilience and love, and to age with courage, humor and joy.

Again: this looks charming as heck, and I’m glad Netflix was able to get the real Sophia Loren to continue to the film. The actress just recently appeared in the Netflix movie The Life Ahead, so this was probably part of the deal. The documentary short was directed by Ross Kauffman and produced by Robin Honan, Regina K. Scully, Ross Kauffman, and Nicole Galovski. Executive producers include Regina K. Scully, Geralyn W. Dreyfous, and Jamie Wolf.

Look for What Would Sophia Loren Do? on Netflix on January 15.