What We Do in the Shadows is one of the best comedies of the decade. The mockumentary released back in 2014 followed Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, and Jonny Brugh, as a group of longtime vampire roommates who recruit Cori Gonzalez-Macuer as a new bloodsucker into their crew. Now the basic premise for the comedy is being turned into a comedy series on FX and a new teaser has announced the show’s arrival this spring.

Find out the What We Do in the Shadows series release date below.

What We Do in the Shadows Release Date Teaser

What starts as a typical, ominous shot of a vampire with glowing candle light highlighting his face turns into a celebration as we realize the light is coming from the candles of a birthday cake. Of course, since this is a vampire’s birthday, there are far too many candles on the cake. That’s not good when you’re a vampire who wears flowy, puffy shirts that are easily flammable.

While the original What We Do in the Shadows was set in New Zealand, the series brings the vampires to New York City this time and follows the antics of a new group of roommates. While it’s unfortunate that Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi aren’t starring in the series, they’re at least credited as writers and executive producers on the show.

As for the cast, we’ll be following a trio of European vampires who are living on Staten Island. We have Matt Berry as Laszlo, Kayvan Novak as Nandor and Natasia Demetriou as Nadja. There’s also a fourth roommate named Colin played by Mark Proksch, which Jemaine Clement has described as an “energy vampire” who sucks the life out of any room he walks into. Clement said at NYCC (via Birth.Death.Movies):

“We hadn’t thought of anything like that for the movie, but when I was reading about different kinds of vampires, there was one that people mentioned as a real type that existed and we all come up against. And then I could think of conversations I’ve had where I’ve been trapped by someone—and probably people have felt like that with me, I don’t know! But everyone who watches this says, ‘We have someone in our office who’s like that.’”

As for the presence of any other supernatural characters, it’s likely we’ll run into some werewolves. But Clement has also teased that there would be a new kind of character that we hadn’t seen in the original movie. So that should be fun.

We also have a key human character, just like the movie. Harvey Guillen plays Guillermo, a “familiar” who’s been serving Nandor for a decade in hopes that he will be turned into a vampire. He’ll act as the guide through this world of vampires.

The first 10-episode season will debut on FX sometime in March.