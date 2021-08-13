Here’s some good news for a change! FX has ordered What We Do in the Shadows season 4, bringing back everyone’s favorite Staten Island vampires for more hilarity. The third season of the hit series will premiere in September, but now we can all go into that season knowing that there’s still more to come. And that, my friends, is worth celebrating.

FX made the announcement today: What We Do in the Shadows season 4 is a go. “Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.” Season 4 will premiere some time in 2022.

The series is a spin-off of the film of the same name, which was directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Clement and Waititi serve as executive producers alongside Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush. The series is presented as a documentary and follows “the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).”

I’ll confess I was slightly skeptical of the series when it was first announced, primarily because the movie cast worked so well and I didn’t think other actors could catch lightning in a bottle again. But I am happy to admit I was dead wrong. The series is hilarious and I’ve actually come to love the cast of the show much more than the cast of the movie. I’m thrilled there’s more to come.

Meanwhile, What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Approaches

As for season 3, you can catch that when it premieres with the first two of the season’s 10 episodes on Thursday, September 2, 2021 on FX and streaming the next day on FX on Hulu. In season 3: