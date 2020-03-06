What We Do in the Shadows is back with more supernatural shenanigans. FX has released a teaser for the second season of the supernatural comedy series, which returns in April. But while we’re still a month out from the return of What We Do in the Shadows, the teaser gives us a little update as to what the vampire roommates have been up to since we saw them last. Which is, apparently, putting on sexy puppet shows. Watch the What We do in the Shadows season 2 teaser below.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 Teaser

Based on the acclaimed 2014 mockumentary movie of the same name written by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows series came as something of a surprise when it was announced. But positive reviews for the first season and a few buzzy cameos showed that the premise of “four vampires sharing a flat” can sustain itself for at least a few seasons.

The second season of What We Do in the Shadows offers plenty more celebrity guests, including Haley Joel Osment‘s zombie Topher, who becomes the object of Nadja and Lazlo’s affections in the first few episodes of season 2. It’s a full-circle role for Osment, who broke out with the 1999 supernatural thriller The Sixth Sense. But Osment’s Topher becomes an unlikely rival for Harvey Guillén’s vampire familiar Guillermo, who has — according to this teaser — taken to putting on sensual puppet shows for Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksch’s vampires. It’s a funny little tease into the second season of What We Do in the Shadows, but doesn’t reveal much, except that our favorite vampires are as weird and horny as ever.

What We Do in the Shadows season 2 premieres on FX on April 15, 2020.