Many a comic book fan has read and enjoyed the Marvel Comics series that proposed fun and zany alternatives to several in-canon characters and events. Marvel’s What If…? animated series is picking up the torch and running with it, giving MCU fans even more of a taste of the multiverse shenanigans that have become vogue on the live action side of things in recent movies. On the heels of early positive buzz, we now have the latest clip showcasing Peggy Carter in action as the super-soldier, Captain Carter, in the midst of battle in World War II. And she’s getting some backup, too.

Check it out below.

What If…? Clip

The action-packed scenario of a super-soldier fighting alongside James Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and the Howling Commandos against overwhelming numbers is certainly a familiar one to Captain America fans, but the role-reversal with Peggy and Steve Rogers’ characters is an extremely interesting one. Here, Steve swoops in to help save the day in a downright Iron Man-esque “Hydra Stomper” suit, to the wonder and amazement of his friends. Creatively speaking, very little seems to be off-limits in this series.

Along with many of her co-stars, Hayley Atwell will be returning to lend her voice in several episodes that put a whole new spin on Peggy Carter’s origin story. First introduced in Captain America: The First Avenger before reprising her role multiple times throughout the years (including her excellent but unfortunately short-lived ABC series, Agent Carter), Peggy has become a fan-favorite character and demand has been high to see her receive more of a spotlight in What If…? Thankfully, it looks like they’ll be getting their wish. Not only will she feature in several episodes of the upcoming series, but Peggy is set to play an integral role as the scope of the series widens out well beyond its first few episodes.

The first episode is due to drop exactly a week from today, giving superhero junkies yet another MCU fix soon after the conclusion of the mostly well-received Loki series. Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel’s What If…? animated series:

What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

Marvel’s What If…? releases on Disney+ in weekly installments starting on August 11, 2021.