Marvel’s What If…? animated series will offer up a surprising spin on the stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, giving us alternate versions of the characters we’ve come to love. Critics have seen the first three episodes of the series, and the first reactions have started to hit social media. While most of the reactions are rather positive, there are some shortcomings to be found. Despite some surprising twists and exciting action, this series doesn’t feel nearly as satisfying as the rest of the endeavors of Marvel Studios. See what the critics are saying below.

First up, here’s what yours truly thought about the first three episodes that were provided by Disney and Marvel:

This is only a brief reaction, but my full review on August 10 (the day before the series premieres on Disney+) will provide a deeper dive and more thorough examination about what works and what doesn’t in the animated series. Suffice it to say the series isn’t a complete misfire, but it has some issues that make it difficult to latch onto beyond the general intrigue of remixing the MCU. For what it’s worth, our own Jacob Hall wasn’t very impressed either:

However, it looks like we’re in the minority, because a lot of the other early reactions are quite positive:

Keep in mind that these are only the first social media reactions. Full reviews are still yet to come, and the initial wave of hype is usually overwhelmingly positive. We’re bound to see more dissension as we get closer to the release date. But for now, it sounds like most fans will be pleased with what Marvel’s What If…? has to offer.

Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel’s What If…? animated series:

What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

Marvel’s What If…? debuts on Disney+ starting on August 11, 2021.

