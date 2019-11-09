HBO’s Westworld series has already ingrained us in the futuristic corporate world with Delos Incorporated and their revolutionary approach to truly immersive experiences. Of course, things haven’t been going so well for the company since a serious malfunction at Westworld started to shake things up. The ramifications of those events are still being felt, and the third season will continue to tell that story. But there will be a new fictional company entering the fray.

As part of the recent Wired 25 tech event, a panel called “The Future of Data: The Promise and Peril” was sponsored by a company called Incite Inc. During the panel, a minute-long advertisement features Jefferson Mays as Liam Dempsey Sr. talking about the benefits of trusting in a tech company like Incite, which has “unprecedented computing abilities, analyzing data for life’s most unsolvable problems.” They tout being able to protect the climate while helping someone find a job. Surely there’s nothing more nefarious or worrisome happening behind the scenes, right?

Watch the Westworld season 3 teaser below to see what we’re dealing with.

Westworld Season 3 Teaser

Beyond this, we’re not entirely sure what the third season of Westworld will be dealing with. More than likely, Incite Inc. will be introduced as some kind of rival company to Delos Incorporated. There’s even a good chance that Aaron Paul‘s new character coming to the show will be an employee there. Maybe Scott Mescudi and Lena Waithe are also part of this new company. As for how it ties into what’s happened in Westworld so far, your guess is as good as ours.

Since this is a viral teaser, there’s a website that goes along with it. There’s not much going on over there, though you can sign up for a demo and updates from the website in the future (which will probably include additions to the site and news about Westworld‘s third season). There might be more clues to find, but right now, the website primarily says this:

The world can feel chaotic: big problems, no solutions, no one to lead the way. Global issues may seem so complex that untangling the answers feels impossible. Here at Incite, we want to make “impossible” a thing of the past. Chaos is merely a pattern waiting to be uncovered. You can help us chart a better future. Powered by our revolutionary strategy engine, we are able to calculate sophisticated solutions to problems large and small, from global climate change to personal career growth. We believe we have a personal responsibility to make the world a better place, starting at home. Here at Incite, your data doesn’t work for us — we work for you.