Even though X-Men started the modern comic book movie craze in 2000, and Iron Man pioneered the idea of a massive shared cinematic universe for superheroes, Blade deserves some credit for digging into Marvel Comics before both of them. The half-vampire, half-human character played by Wesley Snipes delivered some solid action and plenty of blood, and it still has some very passionate fans who were not very pleased when Marvel Studios announced Green Book star Mahershala Ali would be the new Blade.

Thankfully, Wesley Snipes has chimed in to tell all the Blade fans out there to “chillaaxx,” and he couldn’t be more supportive of the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving on with a new actor in the role.

Wesley Snipes gave this exclusive statement to ComicBook.com in response to the Blade reboot announcement:

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan,” Snipes says. “Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

We’re not sure if there’s a Daywalker Klique membership card or what, but it sounds like they just gained a new member. Maybe we can all be part of the Daywalker Klique some day!

Wesley Snipes seems uncharacteristically chill about this move by Marvel Studios. Maybe it’s because they’ve already reached out to him with a role for him to take in the Blade reboot, whenever that comes together. Maybe Mahershala Ali even got his blessing before taking the pitch to Marvel Studios. But even so, there are still fans who think Wesley Snipes is synonymous with Blade in the same way Hugh Jackman is with Wolverine and Robert Downey Jr. with Iron Man, and it’ll take some convincing for them to get on board with this new take on the character.

However, we must remember that Wesley Snipes wasn’t necessarily the easiest actor to work with, especially in Blade Trinity. Comedian Patton Oswalt, who had a supporting role in the movie, has recounted several different stories of Snipes clashing with director David S. Goyer and refusing to do simple things like open his eyes for a scene, prompting terrible computer animated eyes to be put in post-production. He would also communicate with Post-It notes that he signed as Blade. So as good as Snipes may have been as Blade, that’s probably not something Marvel Studios wants to take a risk on.

We’re not sure when the new Blade will arrive in theaters, but we’ll keep you posted.