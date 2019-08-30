Issa López‘s Tigers Are Not Afraid is earning raves from everyone who sees it – including filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Now, López and del Toro are teaming up for a werewolf Western. If that doesn’t excite you at least a little, you should probably check your pulse. And while I’m sure the movie will be classier than just a series of scenes where werewolves wear cowboy hats and fire six-shooters, I wouldn’t complain if that’s all it turns out to be.

Tigers Are Not Afraid is now playing in select theaters, and the buzz for the movie isn’t letting up. The Spanish-language Mexican horror movie had its premiere last year at Fantastic Fest, and it’s been riding a wave of praise ever since. That praise has been coming from some big names, too. Stephen King said: “This is one terrific film… two minutes in, I was under its spell.” And Neil Gaiman stated: “A fairytale for today, beautiful shocking and chilling, it celebrates the power of belief and resilience. Issa López has made the most powerful story of its kind since Pan’s Labyrinth.”

Speaking of Pan’s Labyrinth, that film’s director, Guillermo del Toro, had nice things to say about Tigers Are Not Afraid as well. The Oscar-winning director called Tigers Are Not Afraid “An unsparing blend of fantasy and brutality, innocence and evil. Innovative. Compassionate and mesmerizing.” Not content to just shower praise on Issa López’s movie, del Toro is now working with the director as well.

Speaking with EW, Issa López revealed her next project is being produced by del Toro, and that the movie is a werewolf Western:

“Yes, I have a movie with Guillermo del Toro, who not only became a champion of that movie but said, ‘What are you going to do next? Let’s do something!’ I could not believe that. So, we’re prepping a werewolf movie, a supernatural Western. It’s a werewolf-Western! I’m super excited. He has the script, I wrote it, he loves it, and we’re gearing up to make it. The thing is, there’s not really that many brilliant, brilliant werewolf movies. An American Werewolf in London is the big one. I think it’s time to revisit. It’s about revisiting the essence of what it is, which is trying to contain the beast in you. It’s as simple as that, and I think that’s perfectly relatable with humankind, and particularly the moment that we’re living in.”

Whenever this movie sees the light of day, I’ll be ready to watch it. Tigers Are Not Afraid is currently playing in New York, LA and Toronto. It will be rolling out to more cities in the coming weeks.