Director Benh Zeitlin hasn’t made a film since the acclaimed Beasts of the Southern Wild in 2012, but now he’s back with Wendy. The movie is a reimagining of the story of Peter Pan, and it looks very similar to Beasts of the Southern Wild. It also looks charming, emotional, and kind of wonderful. Best of all, it looks like it brings something new to a familiar story rather than just recycling things we’ve seen a dozen times before. Watch the Wendy trailer below.

Wendy Trailer

From a visual standpoint, Wendy sure looks a lot like Benh Zeitlin’s Beasts of the Southern Wild. But hey – that’s not a bad thing. Southern Wild was a wonderful film, and if Wendy can capture some of that magic, it’ll be in good shape. This appears to be a kind of stripped-down version of the Peter Pan story. I can’t even tell if there’s going to be actual fantasy elements here, or if it’s more grounded. All I know is the visuals here are lovely, and the music hits all the right notes. Here’s the synopsis:

The classic story of Peter Pan is wildly reimagined in this ragtag epic from Benh Zeitlin, director of BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD. Lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up.

We’ve seen “reimaginings” of Peter Pan before. The most recent was Joe Wright’s disastrous Pan, which had Hugh Jackman hamming it up and signing Nirvana songs. Wendy looks much, much better than that. Of course, trailers can be deceiving. But fingers crossed this turns out to be something special.

Wendy opens February 28, 2020. In addition to the trailer above you can also check out a poster below.