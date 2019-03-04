Last weekend, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World was at the top of the charts. Now, another weekend has come and gone, and the third Dragon movie is still number one. The animated sequel held fast, just beating A Madea Family Funeral, which is supposedly the final Madea film from Tyler Perry. Dragon‘s days owning the box office are likely numbered, as Captain Marvel flies into theaters this weekend. More on the weekend box office below.

Tyler Perry’s Madea films are usually big hits at the box office, and A Madea Family Funeral was no different. In fact, it even outperformed expectations. According to Box Office Mojo, Madea made $27 million opening weekend, making it the fourth largest in the nine-film franchise. As good as this turned out to be, it wasn’t good enough to quite beat How To Train Your Dragon 3. The third (and presumably final) entry in the animated series took in $30 million, which kept it at number one. This brings its total to $97.6 million. With that kind of money, maybe they can afford to finally learn how to train those dragons.

Elsewhere in the world of weekend box office totals, Alita: Battle Angel continued its run, scooping up $7 million domestically and another $40.4 million internationally, resulting in a global total of $350 million. That’s still not what anyone was hoping for, but it’s not the huge bomb the film was being chalked up to be before release.

The LEGO Movie 2 remained underwhelming, as it languishes in fourth place, its worldwide take at $152.8 million. As Forbes wrote back in February, “While no one expected The LEGO Movie 2 to match the lightning-in-a-bottle success of The LEGO Movie ($257 million domestic and $469m worldwide on a $60m budget and from a $69m opening weekend), few of us expected such a massive drop.” Everything is not awesome, I guess.

Green Book jumped back up into the top 10, thanks to its Oscar win. And now let’s move on, because I never want to talk about Green Book again.

The only other new release to enter the top 10 was Neil Jordan’s wacky thriller Greta, which sits at number eight with $4.58 million. I doubt anyone expected the Isabelle Huppert/Chloë Grace Moretz to be a smash hit, so 8th place isn’t too bad.

The top 10 films of the weekend can be seen below.

1. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World— $30 million

2. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral— $27 million

3. Alita: Battle Angel— $7 million

4. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part— $6.6 million

5. Green Book— $4.7 million

6. Fighting With My Family— $4.7 million

7. Isn’t It Romantic— $4.6 million

8. Greta— $4.6 million

9. What Men Want— $2.7 million

10. Happy Death Day 2U — $2.5 million