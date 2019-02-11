Jean-Claude Van Damme can’t stop, won’t stop. The action star may have had his heyday back in the ’90s, but he’s still out there, popping up in movies where he beats people senseless. His latest is We Die Young, in which he plays a war veteran with PTSD helping two boys get revenge on a violent drug lord. We have an exclusive We Die Young clip below, in which Van Damme tries to outrun some machine gun-wielding bikers, with explosive results.

We Die Young Clip

Above, you can watch a pretty impressive chase scene that ends with a car slamming a biker into a wall. I don’t know how the entire film will turn out, but I have to admit, that’s a well-filmed piece of action.

We Die Young stars Van Damme as Daniel, a vet with PTSD who rescues two boys who are trying to escape from a drug lord. So it’s kind of like a family film, except not at all. Here’s the full synopsis:

Jean-Claude Van Damme shines in this gritty action thriller set in a crime-ridden barrio of Washington, D.C. When ruthless drug lord Rincon and his MS-13 gang recruit 10-year-old Miguel to work as a runner, big brother Lucas is desperate to keep Miguel safe. Fleeing for their lives, the boys are rescued by a veteran with PTSD named Daniel (Van Damme), who helps them find their revenge.

We Die Young opens in select theaters and On Demand on Friday, March 1. Watch a trailer below.

We Die Young Trailer