Since film festivals from South by Soutwest to Cannes have been forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube are teaming up for We Are One: A Global Film Festival, a free online collection of films from around the world that includes live-action narrative and documentary features and shorts, as well as a selection of animated films, festival panels and discussions, VR content, musical performances and more. It all begins on YouTube starting May 29 and running through June 7. So what movies will be available through the We Are One film festival? Find out below.

The We Are One film festival includes world premieres and online premieres, representing over 35 countries. There are 23 narrative features, 8 documentary features, 57 narrative shorts, 15 documentary shorts, 15 archived festival panels, 4 festival exclusives, and 5 VR projects. All will be presented for free, but donations will be collected to help benefit World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, UNHCR, Save the Children, Doctors Without Borders, Leket Israel, GO Foundation, Give2Asia, and more.

Collected from the likes of Berlin, London, Cannes, Guadalajara, Macao, Rotterdam, Jerusalem, Mumbai, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, Marrakech, New York, San Sebastian, Sarajevo, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Tribeca, Venice and the Sundance Film Festival, this is an eclectic assembly of films that might otherwise not be so easy to track down. Granted, they’re not the most high profile films from these festivals, but there just might be some gems from around the world for you to discover for yourself.

Here are some of the featured titles in the We Are One film festival press release:

Ricky Powell: The Individualist – A documentary about legendary street photographer Powell featuring interviews with Natasha Lyonne and LL Cool J

– A documentary about legendary street photographer Powell featuring interviews with Natasha Lyonne and LL Cool J Eeb Allay Ooo! – A unique satire about professional “monkey repellers” and winner of the Mumbai Film Festival’s Golden Gateway Award

– A unique satire about professional “monkey repellers” and winner of the Mumbai Film Festival’s Golden Gateway Award Iron Hammer – A compelling documentary feature directed by Joan Chen about legendary Chinese Olympic volleyball star Jenny Lang Ping, a true trailblazer who forged connections across the globe.

Other notable titles include a Japanese narrative short film by director Koji Fukada called The Yalta Conference Online, created specifically for the We Are One film festival, as well as Crazy World, the insane action comedy production from Uganda’s Walkiwood production house, which was chronicled in the documentary Once Upon a Time in Uganda (read our review here).

There’s also the global premiere of the Third Eye Blind documentary short Motorcycle Drive By, as well as the first animated shorts from DreamWorks Animation: Bilby, Marooned and Bird Karma. The festival also highlights episodic programming, such as Losing Alice, an Israeli female-led neo-noir psychological TV thriller, along with And She Could Be Next, a two-part documentary series on the experiences of women of color running for office, including Stacey Abrams and Rashida Tlaib.

Along with the films, there will be archived and new panel discussions with filmmakers such as Francis Ford Coppola with Steven Soderbergh, Song Kang-ho and Bong Joon-ho, Guillermo del Toro, Jane Campion and Claire Denis, as well as panels that were previously held at Sundance Film Festival, such as a discussion with action superstar Jackie Chan. And for the music fans out there, you’ll find some special performances by various artists, including a 30-minute DJ set from Questlove.

All of the programming won’t be released at one time, but will instead follow a daily release schedule. Though the titles will debut at a specific time, most of them will be available to watch on-demand after their initial online premiere.. It appears that once a title debuts, it will be in the We Are One film festival library for the duration of the 10-day event.

You can get a full rundown of all the titles and the schedule for their release at the We Are One film festival website.