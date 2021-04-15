Peacock has so far been largely catering to the nostalgic or The Office-loving crowds, but the NBCUniversal streaming platform is branching out in a big way with its newest Peacock Original. We Are Lady Parts is a comedy series created by Nida Manzoor (Doctor Who) about a Muslim female punk band just trying to get a proper gig in London – and maybe a proper guitarist, too. Watch the We Are Lady Parts teaser below.

We Are Lady Parts Teaser

We Are Lady Parts immediately sets itself apart with its premise (an all-girl Muslim punk band!) and an energetic and rambunctious teaser, which previews a wry and tongue-in-cheek comedy that could turn into Peacock’s first sleeper hit.

Written, created, and directed by Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts draws from Manzoor’s own experiences growing up in London, as well as taking inspiration from the “rich and diverse cultural collectives and artists” in the British capital city. Manzoor is a relative newcomer who has a few acclaimed shorts under her belt, but is probably best known for her work on Doctor Who, for which she directed two episodes — one of which earned her a slot as a finalist for a Hugo Award. Ironically, that episode (“Fugitive of the Judoon”) was the lesser of the two she directed; her direction for “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror,” one of the best episodes of the most recent season, was the episode that sprung out to me as one that showed more of her potential. Regardless, I’m immediately intrigued by We Are Lady Parts, which promises to be a fun and invigorating series with a great soundtrack which includes original punk songs and cover tracks written and adapted by Manzoor herself alongside siblings Shez Manzoor (who also scored the show), Sanya Manzoor, and Benni Fregin.

We Are Lady Parts stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Zaqi Ismail, and Aiysha Hart.

Here is the synopsis for We Are Lady Parts:

WE ARE LADY PARTS shows the highs and lows of the band – Lady Parts – as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussain – a geeky microbiology PhD student, who’s on the lookout for love and is recruited to be their unlikely lead guitarist. Lady Parts’ fierce and enigmatic frontwoman Saira sees something in Amina. However, the other members – taxi-driving drummer Ayesha, cartoon-drawing bassist and backing vocalist Bisma and the band’s wheeler-dealer band manager Momtaz – are not convinced she is right for their band. Amina has never met girls like this before, and she’s soon swept up in their joyful, anarchic energy and punk spirit. But she becomes torn and caught up between two different worlds – that of her more strait-laced university friends led by her bestie Noor and the world of Lady Parts. Will she be the key to the band’s success? And – will she finally find a husband?

No premiere date has yet been set for We Are Lady Parts, but the teaser says it’s “coming soon.”