I am 42 years old and as you all mentioned, time changes us. Not only that, having kids changes us even more. I don’t really know what my opinion would be if I was 42 with no kids. I do know that if I was 28 I would be frustrated about all of this. The point that I am trying to get to is that now having kids, even with the guy apologising, I would be very uncomfortable if I learned that he and my children were in the same room. Then I thought to myself, what about my friend with kids and my friends without kids? What do they think about it? I can tell you the the opinion of my friends without kids varied and most of them said: I don’t know what to think of this; maybe it was an overreaction. “

Carrie P writes in “I finished listening to your episode on the firing of James Gunn. I have been a podcast subscriber for a couple of months and enjoy and respect everyone’s opinions. I will play devil’s advocate you sometimes do. I have been in education for 14 years and there is a federal push for teaching digital citizenship. We are doing our best to educate our students that the footprint they leave on social media can have a huge effect on their future. A lot of teenagers are fans of Marvel and James Gunn. This might be a good learning experience for them to see how comments they have made in the past can keep them from potential jobs and future successes.”

L from Texas writes in: “I just thought I would share some thoughts on your discussion of cleaning up after yourself in a theater.

At the chain I worked at we were cross trained but each shift we were in a specific area so if you were working an usher shift you were an usher and the same goes for Box Office, Concessions and Booth.

it would go like this. 1 – Gather all supplies 2- Turn on cleaning lights 3-2 ushers go to the top of the theater and alternate rows picking up any “big trash” your popcorn bags food containers drinks basically anything big enough to pick up and throw in the trash 4 – Clean any wet or stick spills – The big trash users would let one of the other users know that there was a need for a mop and then it would be cleaned 5- once the 2 ushers for step 3 are about 5 rows down 1 or 2 ushers with a large push broom will go down each row and get all the popcorn and other debris from under and in front of the seats 6 – 2 ushers will go down each side and sweep up the piles left by the #4 ushers and also spot check to make sure there is nothing left in the rows 7 – wipe down any seats that need it and return them to the correct position 8 – Vacuum any carpet that needs vacuuming ( we usually just had hand powered vacuums 9 – Empty the trash cans outside the theater 10 – Cleaning lights off and inform the podium the theater is ready to seat I know this was long but all this to say that i