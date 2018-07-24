Water Cooler: Walter Mitty, Annihilation, Won’t You Be My Neighbor, Mission: Impossible, Rampage, Searching, Blindspotting & More
Posted on Tuesday, July 24th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 24, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film Managing Editor Jacob Hall, Weekend Editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista we’ll discuss what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler and answer some listener mail in The Mail Bag.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In The Mail Bag:
- Jorge Z from Australia writes in “I am 42 years old and as you all mentioned, time changes us. Not only that, having kids changes us even more. I don’t really know what my opinion would be if I was 42 with no kids. I do know that if I was 28 I would be frustrated about all of this. The point that I am trying to get to is that now having kids, even with the guy apologising, I would be very uncomfortable if I learned that he and my children were in the same room. Then I thought to myself, what about my friend with kids and my friends without kids? What do they think about it? I can tell you the the opinion of my friends without kids varied and most of them said: I don’t know what to think of this; maybe it was an overreaction. “
- Carrie P writes in “I finished listening to your episode on the firing of James Gunn. I have been a podcast subscriber for a couple of months and enjoy and respect everyone’s opinions. I will play devil’s advocate you sometimes do. I have been in education for 14 years and there is a federal push for teaching digital citizenship. We are doing our best to educate our students that the footprint they leave on social media can have a huge effect on their future. A lot of teenagers are fans of Marvel and James Gunn. This might be a good learning experience for them to see how comments they have made in the past can keep them from potential jobs and future successes.”
- L from Texas writes in: “I just thought I would share some thoughts on your discussion of cleaning up after yourself in a theater. I worked in a theater for 6 years most of that time I spent as an usher. At the chain I worked at we were cross trained but each shift we were in a specific area so if you were working an usher shift you were an usher and the same goes for Box Office, Concessions and Booth. The chain I worked at had a system for cleaning theaters, on the busy nights and days, which was called the ten step system in which if you have at least five usher working to clean a theater it would go like this. 1 – Gather all supplies 2- Turn on cleaning lights 3-2 ushers go to the top of the theater and alternate rows picking up any “big trash” your popcorn bags food containers drinks basically anything big enough to pick up and throw in the trash 4 – Clean any wet or stick spills – The big trash users would let one of the other users know that there was a need for a mop and then it would be cleaned 5- once the 2 ushers for step 3 are about 5 rows down 1 or 2 ushers with a large push broom will go down each row and get all the popcorn and other debris from under and in front of the seats 6 – 2 ushers will go down each side and sweep up the piles left by the #4 ushers and also spot check to make sure there is nothing left in the rows 7 – wipe down any seats that need it and return them to the correct position 8 – Vacuum any carpet that needs vacuuming ( we usually just had hand powered vacuums 9 – Empty the trash cans outside the theater 10 – Cleaning lights off and inform the podium the theater is ready to seat I know this was long but all this to say that if everyone would just take what ushers would consider “big trash” out with them we could eliminate an entire step here and theaters would get cleaned faster. I will say that there is a lot of down time for ushers when it is not busy or theaters are not that busy but having been a manager as well I know that there is always something that an usher can be doing to keep the theater clean and organized and the managers can always find something for them to do while they are on the clock. So don’t worry about someone losing their job just because you took you popcorn bag out to the trash!”
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Chris traveled to see Seals at a La Jolla Cove in San Diego
- Jacob visited the San Diego Zoo and did some Comic-Con shopping.
- Brad canceled MoviePass and signed up for AMC A-List, crashing at SlashFilm HQ.
- Hoai-Tran saw the premiere of her friend’s play Heartbreak Hitman at D.C.’s Capital Fringe Festival and celebrated two gi? (death anniversaries) with her family.
- Peter went to the Magic Castle for Future Stars of Magic week.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read Lee Child’s Without Fail as part of his plan to always read Jack Reacher books on planes
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben saw The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Annihilation, and North By Northwest
- Peter saw Won’t You Be My Neighbor and has been watching Who Is America? On Showtime
- Jacob revisited the first Mission: Impossible and Mission: Impossible 3
- Brad saw Death of Stalin and Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Chris saw Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Rampage
- Hoai-Tran saw Searching and Blindspotting, and watched Mary and the Witch’s Flower on Netflix.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad and Peter went to the Taco Bell from 2032 as part of a Demolition Man promotion
- Peter ate Bagels with no spread at Comic-Con and it divided the /Film staff.
- Jacob explored the San Diego culinary scene: Breakfast Republic, Carnitas Snack Shack, La Puerta, Blind Burro, and Serranos (and also drank a whole bunch of tequila).
- Brad had a Cruffin from Kettle Glazed.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob got sucked into Lumines Remastered on the Nintendo Switch
- Pokemon Go at Comic-Con where he got nearly 40 Unown, and Ghostbusters World
All the other stuff you need to know:
