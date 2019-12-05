Water Cooler: Vietnam, 1917, Knives Out, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Little Women, Hustlers, and More
Posted on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the December 5, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Hoai-Tran is back from Vietnam!
- Ben celebrated the second annual Vince Guaralday, went to a special fan event in Hollywood for The Witcher, and visited Studio Movie Grill in Glendale for the first time
- Jacob has been planning /Film’s best of the decade features.
- Brad went to Christkindlmarket and Starbucks Roastery in Chicago, also stumbled upon a Friends pop-up thing.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Ben read Dune
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Chris and Ben saw 1917
- Ben and Chris watched The Irishman
- Chris, Brad and Hoai-Tran watched Knives Out.
- Ben, Brad and Chris watched A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
- Ben and Brad watched Klaus.
- Ben watched all of Netflix’s Unbelievable and saw Queen & Slim, Klute, and several annual Christmas favorites
- Chris watched Hustlers, Eyes Wide Shut, and Anna and the Apocalypse.
- Hoai-Tran watched Late Night, Long Shot, The Lion King, Wild Rose, Blinded by the Light on the plane.
- Jacob watched The Movies That Made Us, The Love Bug, and The Girl on the Third Floor.
- Brad watched Little Women and Nailed It: Holiday Edition
- What we’ve been Eating:
-
- Brad went to Eataly in Chicago, found Twix Cookies and Cream, Kit Kat Mint Duos, and Ritter Sport Chocolates with Corn Flakes and Biscuit fillings
-
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.