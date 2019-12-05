1917 trench

On the December 5, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Hoai-Tran is back from Vietnam!
    • Ben celebrated the second annual Vince Guaralday, went to a special fan event in Hollywood for The Witcher, and visited Studio Movie Grill in Glendale for the first time
    • Jacob has been planning /Film’s best of the decade features.
    • Brad went to Christkindlmarket and Starbucks Roastery in Chicago, also stumbled upon a Friends pop-up thing.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Ben read Dune
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Chris and Ben saw 1917
    • Ben and Chris watched The Irishman
    • Chris, Brad and Hoai-Tran watched Knives Out.
    • Ben, Brad and Chris watched A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
    • Ben and Brad watched Klaus.
    • Ben watched all of Netflix’s Unbelievable and saw Queen & Slim, Klute, and several annual Christmas favorites
    • Chris watched Hustlers, Eyes Wide Shut, and Anna and the Apocalypse. 
    • Hoai-Tran watched Late Night, Long Shot, The Lion King, Wild Rose, Blinded by the Light on the plane.
    • Jacob watched The Movies That Made Us, The Love Bug, and The Girl on the Third Floor.
    • Brad watched Little Women and Nailed It: Holiday Edition
  • What we’ve been Eating:
      • Brad went to Eataly in Chicago, found Twix Cookies and Cream, Kit Kat Mint Duos, and Ritter Sport Chocolates with Corn Flakes and Biscuit fillings

