

On the March 24, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Ben got an unusual haircut Jacob is embracing #QuarantineBeard.

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob read volumes 5-8 of Fullmetal Alchemist , the first collection of The Drifting Classroom , Abara , and volume one of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin . Chris started re-reading The Stand .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter and Chris watched Tiger King . Peter watched a bunch of screeners from a couple of upcoming Amazon series, and is still enjoying Westworld season 3. Brad watched Insert Coin , We Don’t Deserve Dogs , Critical Thinking, For Madmen Only, Once Upon a Time in Uganda, Jumanji: The Next Level , rewatched Bedazzled . Jacob watched Mortal Engines , The Influence , The Entity , Open Grave , Holmes and Watson , Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III , and the season premiere of Top Chef . Ben watched Moulin Rouge! and The Day of the Locust , and rewatched The Talented Mr. Ripley , The Apartment , and The Mask of Zorro . Hoai-Tran has been watching The Outsider , rewatched The Parent Trap, His Girl Friday .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried Swedish Fish jelly beans, Starburst soda pop jelly beans, Russell Stover Sours (white chocolate with fruit flavors), Green River soda, Pina Colada Fanta , found out cantaloupe and prosciutto go together well. Ben learned a trick about green onions that may be helpful during a pandemic.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob has decided to use the pandemic to finally beat The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild . Brad played Call of Duty: Warzone, finally got back to playing Spider-Man .



