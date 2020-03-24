Water Cooler: Tiger King, Mortal Engines, Fullmetal Alchemist, The Parent Trap, Moulin Rouge, The Mask of Zorro, Insert Coin & More
Posted on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 24, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Ben got an unusual haircut
- Jacob is embracing #QuarantineBeard.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read volumes 5-8 of Fullmetal Alchemist, the first collection of The Drifting Classroom, Abara, and volume one of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin.
- Chris started re-reading The Stand.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and Chris watched Tiger King.
- Peter watched a bunch of screeners from a couple of upcoming Amazon series, and is still enjoying Westworld season 3.
- Brad watched Insert Coin, We Don’t Deserve Dogs, Critical Thinking, For Madmen Only, Once Upon a Time in Uganda, Jumanji: The Next Level, rewatched Bedazzled.
- Jacob watched Mortal Engines, The Influence, The Entity, Open Grave, Holmes and Watson, Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, and the season premiere of Top Chef.
- Ben watched Moulin Rouge! and The Day of the Locust, and rewatched The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Apartment, and The Mask of Zorro.
- Hoai-Tran has been watching The Outsider, rewatched The Parent Trap, His Girl Friday.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Swedish Fish jelly beans, Starburst soda pop jelly beans, Russell Stover Sours (white chocolate with fruit flavors), Green River soda, Pina Colada Fanta, found out cantaloupe and prosciutto go together well.
- Ben learned a trick about green onions that may be helpful during a pandemic.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob has decided to use the pandemic to finally beat The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
- Brad played Call of Duty: Warzone, finally got back to playing Spider-Man.
