

On the February 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Brad will be back next week.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Ben has been interviewing Jac Schaeffer and Randall Park , so read those on /Film Dot Com! Peter rode an app-enabled scooter to get his first haircut in 4 months.

What we’ve been Watching : Chris and Ben watched Coming Home in the Dark and Prisoners of the Ghostland. Chris and HT watched Judas and the Black Messiah. Peter watched Finding Ohana on Netflix. Jacob watched The Little Things and 30 Coins . Ben watched We’re All Going to the World’s Fair , First Date , How It Ends , A Glitch in the Matrix , Searchers , and The Sparks Brothers . Hoai-Tran watched One for the Road, Mayday, John and the Hole, Cryptozoo, Strawberry Mansion , Prime Time, At the Ready , and Marvelous and the Black Hole , and The Mauritanian.



All the other stuff you need to know: