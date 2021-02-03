On the February 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Brad will be back next week.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Ben has been interviewing Jac Schaeffer and Randall Park, so read those on /Film Dot Com!
- Peter rode an app-enabled scooter to get his first haircut in 4 months.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Chris and Ben watched Coming Home in the Dark and Prisoners of the Ghostland.
- Chris and HT watched Judas and the Black Messiah.
- Peter watched Finding Ohana on Netflix.
- Jacob watched The Little Things and 30 Coins.
- Ben watched We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, First Date, How It Ends, A Glitch in the Matrix, Searchers, and The Sparks Brothers.
- Hoai-Tran watched One for the Road, Mayday, John and the Hole, Cryptozoo, Strawberry Mansion, Prime Time, At the Ready, and Marvelous and the Black Hole, and The Mauritanian.
