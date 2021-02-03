Will we see FBI Agent Jimmy Woo enter Wanda Maximoff’s sitcom world of Westview in an upcoming episode of WandaVision?

Actor Randall Park isn’t telling. In fact, he can’t say much at all, given that we’re still in the middle of a season of television that’s heavily reliant on slowly doling out clues to a larger mystery. But we pumped him for information in a recent interview anyway, and he opened up about Jimmy Woo’s magic hobby, how his character operates as a stand-in for the audience, how Jimmy has changed since we first met him in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and more. Read our full Randall Park interview below.

When you were first asked to join this show, what did Jac Schaeffer have to say about Jimmy Woo’s role in the overarching story that’s being told across these episodes?

Well, gosh, I’m trying to think back. We met in a conference room at Marvel, and the first thing she did was break down the arc of the series and I was just so blown away by that alone that I think I couldn’t hear anything else, because I was like, “This is so incredible, I can’t believe I get to be a part of it.” But one thing we did talk about was Jimmy is the same Jimmy that we met in Ant-Man and the Wasp, but he’s also going to be really, really focused here, and be really good at his job. He’s going to do his best to figure out what’s going on here in Westview with his team, and there’s going to be a particular focus to his character that we haven’t seen in the earlier movie.

It’s clear that Jimmy’s been studying sleight of hand since we saw him last. What other skills has he developed since Ant-Man and the Wasp?

You know, my guess is that he’s been working at it hard – working at a bunch of magic tricks pretty hard. But I think that one that he does in his introduction in WandaVision, that’s the one he’s mastered completely. He’s eager to pull out that card.

Have you been told if your character disappeared during The Snap or if he was left behind?

No. You know, I did ask some people about that, and I haven’t gotten a clear answer on that.

Interesting. OK.

My guess is, though – and this is just a theory – is that he didn’t disappear during The Snap. Because he had to work on his magic tricks!

Yeah, that’s what we were thinking, too. Did you have to brush up on any sitcoms to get any inspiration for your work in this show? Maybe something from the ‘80s, ‘90s, or 2000s?

I didn’t, but I didn’t have to because I was just already such a fan of sitcoms. These sitcoms are embedded in my being because I was practically raised by them, so I didn’t have to do too much research. I just knew them.

Do we see Jimmy in sitcom form on here?

Oh, you’re good, you’re good. I’ll just say I don’t know: you’ve gotta keep watching.

I know Elizabeth Olsen is going to show up in Doctor Strange 2. Are we going to see you in that movie as well?

Oh, you know, again, you’re going to have to watch.

No problem. I had to ask.

I do have a bad memory. (laughs)

The way your character was analyzing the previous episodes of the show is similar to the way hardcore fans have pored over the same episodes looking for clues. Did you and Matt Shakman have any conversations about finding the right tone for those moments?

Not really, but I think Jimmy Woo and Darcy and Monica were always going to represent the audience. I think the questions the audience had from the first three episodes were the same questions that our characters had. Because of that, yeah, there is this kind of special connection between those three characters and the audience, and I think that’s really cool. Because watching it, I feel that Jimmy is, yeah, a part of the audience, just watching and trying to figure it out. So I think that was by design.

***

New episodes of WandaVision hit Disney+ on Fridays.