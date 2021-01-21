On the January 21, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter

 

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Brad rearranged his living room furniture
    • Hoai-Tran moderated her first panel! A panel with Vietnamese-American screenwriters for The Song Collective.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob finished two comics he has been reading for years: Black Science and East of West.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Ben and Chris watched The Great Muppet Caper
    • Jacob watched Gretel and Hansel and Sunshine.
    • Ben watched Pretend It’s a City, Thief, Some Kind of Heaven, and The Royal Tenenbaums.
    • Brad watched Belushi and rewatched Catch Me If You Can
    • Chris watched Capricorn One, After Hours, Pizza: A Love Story and 30 Coins.  
    • Hoai-Tran watched Song Lang, Lupin, Alice in Borderland, Ride Your Wave, and Awaara.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Froot Loops candy canes, Popeye’s Chocolate Beignets, Dunkaroos cereal, is now obsessed with trying new coffee creamers thanks to his Keurig.
  • What we’ve been Playing:

 

