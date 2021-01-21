Water Cooler: The Great Muppet Caper, Sunshine, The Royal Tenenbaums, Belushi, After Hours, Lupin, and More
Posted on Thursday, January 21st, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the January 21, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Brad rearranged his living room furniture
- Hoai-Tran moderated her first panel! A panel with Vietnamese-American screenwriters for The Song Collective.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob finished two comics he has been reading for years: Black Science and East of West.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben and Chris watched The Great Muppet Caper
- Jacob watched Gretel and Hansel and Sunshine.
- Ben watched Pretend It’s a City, Thief, Some Kind of Heaven, and The Royal Tenenbaums.
- Brad watched Belushi and rewatched Catch Me If You Can
- Chris watched Capricorn One, After Hours, Pizza: A Love Story and 30 Coins.
- Hoai-Tran watched Song Lang, Lupin, Alice in Borderland, Ride Your Wave, and Awaara.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Froot Loops candy canes, Popeye’s Chocolate Beignets, Dunkaroos cereal, is now obsessed with trying new coffee creamers thanks to his Keurig.
- What we’ve been Playing:
