On the April 28, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to gather around the virtual water cooler and talk about what they’ve been up to.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Brad attended a LAN party with some vaccinated friends.
    • Jacob has been planning a Twilight Imperium game, which is practically a part-time job.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Jacob and Chris watched Mortal Kombat.
    • Ben watched Sasquatch, California Split, The Lady Eve, and started the Harley Quinn animated series. 
    • Jacob watched Haunted: Latin America, and Promising Young Woman.
    • Chris watched The Mitchells vs. The Machines.
    • Brad watched Nobody and 50 Years of Sunny Days.
    • Hoai-Tran is obsessed with Shadow and Bone, watched Cliff Walkers, Ride or Die, and Pulse.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Birthday Cake Pebbles, Skittles Gummies, Twizzlers Mystery Flavor, and Eggo Waffles Cereal

 

