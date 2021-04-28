Water Cooler: Shadow and Bone, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, The Lady Eve, Haunted: Latin America, and More
Posted on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the April 28, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to gather around the virtual water cooler and talk about what they’ve been up to.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Brad attended a LAN party with some vaccinated friends.
- Jacob has been planning a Twilight Imperium game, which is practically a part-time job.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob and Chris watched Mortal Kombat.
- Ben watched Sasquatch, California Split, The Lady Eve, and started the Harley Quinn animated series.
- Jacob watched Haunted: Latin America, and Promising Young Woman.
- Chris watched The Mitchells vs. The Machines.
- Brad watched Nobody and 50 Years of Sunny Days.
- Hoai-Tran is obsessed with Shadow and Bone, watched Cliff Walkers, Ride or Die, and Pulse.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Birthday Cake Pebbles, Skittles Gummies, Twizzlers Mystery Flavor, and Eggo Waffles Cereal
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.