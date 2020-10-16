netflix rebecca

On the October 16, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter: Peter’s away, but the staff will play.

 

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Ben read Rebecca, by Daphne du Maurier.
    • Jacob is reading Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Ben and Chris watched Rebecca
    • Brad watched Hubie Halloween, Murder on the Orient Express, Murder Mystery, Russian Doll, and Love and Monsters
    • Ben watched The Last of Sheila, The Creature From the Black Lagoon, House on Haunted Hill, and the first two episodes of Ted Lasso.
    • Jacob finally started watching Star Trek: Picard.
    • Chris watched The Haunting of Bly Manor.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Hausu, Undine, Over the Moon, Lupin III: The First, rewatched Batman Returns
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Taco Bell’s new Dragonfruit Freeze and Funfetti Cereal
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Ben listened to Michael Giacchino and his Nouvelle Modernica Orchestra’s Travelogue Volume 1
    • Jacob has been revisiting Massive Chalice.

 

