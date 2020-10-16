On the October 16, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter: Peter’s away, but the staff will play.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Chris has a new 21st Century Spielberg episode . Please listen to it. Hoai-Tran loves Spock .

What we’ve been Reading : Ben read Rebecca , by Daphne du Maurier. Jacob is reading Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann.

What we’ve been Watching : Ben and Chris watched Rebecca Brad watched Hubie Halloween , Murder on the Orient Express , Murder Mystery , Russian Doll , and Love and Monsters Ben watched The Last of Sheila , The Creature From the Black Lagoon , House on Haunted Hill , and the first two episodes of Ted Lasso . Jacob finally started watching Star Trek: Picard . Chris watched The Haunting of Bly Manor . Hoai-Tran watched Hausu , Undine, Over the Moon, Lupin III: The First , rewatched Batman Returns .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried Taco Bell’s new Dragonfruit Freeze and Funfetti Cereal

What we’ve been Playing : Ben listened to Michael Giacchino and his Nouvelle Modernica Orchestra’s Travelogue Volume 1 Jacob has been revisiting Massive Chalice .



Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: