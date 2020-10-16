Water Cooler: Rebecca, Hubie Halloween, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Star Trek: Picard, Hausu, and More
Posted on Friday, October 16th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the October 16, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter: Peter’s away, but the staff will play.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Chris has a new 21st Century Spielberg episode. Please listen to it.
- Hoai-Tran loves Spock.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Ben read Rebecca, by Daphne du Maurier.
- Jacob is reading Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben and Chris watched Rebecca
- Brad watched Hubie Halloween, Murder on the Orient Express, Murder Mystery, Russian Doll, and Love and Monsters
- Ben watched The Last of Sheila, The Creature From the Black Lagoon, House on Haunted Hill, and the first two episodes of Ted Lasso.
- Jacob finally started watching Star Trek: Picard.
- Chris watched The Haunting of Bly Manor.
- Hoai-Tran watched Hausu, Undine, Over the Moon, Lupin III: The First, rewatched Batman Returns.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Taco Bell’s new Dragonfruit Freeze and Funfetti Cereal
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Ben listened to Michael Giacchino and his Nouvelle Modernica Orchestra’s Travelogue Volume 1
- Jacob has been revisiting Massive Chalice.
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Clint Mansell on Composing the ‘Rebecca’ Score in the Shadow of Hitchcock, Incorporating “The Devil’s Instrument,” and More [Interview]
- ‘Rebecca’ Review: Ben Wheatley’s Slick Update on the Gothic Romance Fails to Thrill
- ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Review and Spoiler Review
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.