top 10 movies of 2016 the witch

On the September 17, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter went to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, and decided stupidly to film it with a gimbal (the Zeebill Lab). He also went to Disneyland this weekend to experience Halloweentime, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark. In the process he decided to get a Halloween Tree.
    • Jacob is preparing for Fantastic Fest in the only way he can: by stressing out.
    • Chris just got back from TIFF, but is getting ready to go to Fantastic Fest for the first time. 
    • Ben’s parents came to visit and they saw John Mayer at the Forum. He also saw Middleditch and Schwartz, which was hilarious. 
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob has gone and gotten himself addicted to SCP again.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter revisited What About Bob?
    • Jacob watched Tigers Are Not Afraid and Haunt.
    • Brad saw Ready or Not.
    • Ben watched Hustlers, Anatomy of a Murder, The VVitch, One Cut of the Dead, and Millennium Actress
    • Hoai-Tran saw It Chapter Two, Ms. Purple, Chained for Life, Synonyms, the new season of Terrace House.
    • Chris saw a bunch of great stuff at TIFF (listen to the TIFF podcast for that). He also watched Men In Black: International and the new Aladdin
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter was briefly back on diet, and finally took Jacob’s keto recommendation of eating ramen with no noodles at Ippudo ramen.
    • Brad tried Pineapple Cherry Burst AirHeads Jones Soda, Cotton Candy Crunch cereal
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Peter found a new app called Duet.

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air. 
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Water Cooler

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.