Water Cooler: Ready or Not, The Witch, What About Bob?, Millennium Actress, Terrace House, Aladdin, Tigers Are Not Afraid, Horror Nights, John Mayer
Posted on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 17, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, and decided stupidly to film it with a gimbal (the Zeebill Lab). He also went to Disneyland this weekend to experience Halloweentime, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark. In the process he decided to get a Halloween Tree.
- Jacob is preparing for Fantastic Fest in the only way he can: by stressing out.
- Chris just got back from TIFF, but is getting ready to go to Fantastic Fest for the first time.
- Ben’s parents came to visit and they saw John Mayer at the Forum. He also saw Middleditch and Schwartz, which was hilarious.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob has gone and gotten himself addicted to SCP again.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter revisited What About Bob?
- Jacob watched Tigers Are Not Afraid and Haunt.
- Brad saw Ready or Not.
- Ben watched Hustlers, Anatomy of a Murder, The VVitch, One Cut of the Dead, and Millennium Actress
- Hoai-Tran saw It Chapter Two, Ms. Purple, Chained for Life, Synonyms, the new season of Terrace House.
- Chris saw a bunch of great stuff at TIFF (listen to the TIFF podcast for that). He also watched Men In Black: International and the new Aladdin.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter was briefly back on diet, and finally took Jacob’s keto recommendation of eating ramen with no noodles at Ippudo ramen.
- Brad tried Pineapple Cherry Burst AirHeads Jones Soda, Cotton Candy Crunch cereal
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter found a new app called Duet.
