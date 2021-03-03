Raya and the Last Dragon international trailer

On the March 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter: Peter and Brad aren’t here today.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Jacob, and the state of Texas, have been through a lot.
    • Hoai-Tran interviewed Kelly Marie Tran and maybe got a little emotional.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob read The Last Unicorn and is currently reading True Believer.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Hoai-Tran, Chris, and Ben watched Raya & the Last Dragon.
    • Jacob watched The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons.
    • Chris watched WandaVision and Muppets Most Wanted.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Chaos Walking, Promare, Space Sweepers, and Beginning.
    • Ben watched Lupin, Master Z: Ip Man Legacy, The Silent Partner, and started watching The Knick.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Jacob tried Popeyes’ fish sandwich.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob beat God of War and played the new board game Dream Crush.

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Water Cooler

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.