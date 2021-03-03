Water Cooler: Raya and the Last Dragon, Muppets Most Wanted, Angels and Demons, The Silent Partner, and More
Posted on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the March 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter: Peter and Brad aren’t here today.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob, and the state of Texas, have been through a lot.
- Hoai-Tran interviewed Kelly Marie Tran and maybe got a little emotional.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read The Last Unicorn and is currently reading True Believer.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Hoai-Tran, Chris, and Ben watched Raya & the Last Dragon.
- Jacob watched The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons.
- Chris watched WandaVision and Muppets Most Wanted.
- Hoai-Tran watched Chaos Walking, Promare, Space Sweepers, and Beginning.
- Ben watched Lupin, Master Z: Ip Man Legacy, The Silent Partner, and started watching The Knick.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Jacob tried Popeyes’ fish sandwich.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob beat God of War and played the new board game Dream Crush.
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Star Kelly Marie Tran Shares How Her Personal Experiences Changed the Newest Disney Heroine [Interview]
- ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Review: Disney’s First Southeast Asian Animated Movie is a Hard-Hitting Visual Feast
- What We Talk About When We Talk About ‘WandaVision’: Grief, Trauma, and Fan Theories
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.