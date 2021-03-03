On the March 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter: Peter and Brad aren’t here today.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Jacob, and the state of Texas, have been through a lot. Hoai-Tran interviewed Kelly Marie Tran and maybe got a little emotional.

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob read The Last Unicorn and is currently reading True Believer .

What we’ve been Watching : Hoai-Tran, Chris, and Ben watched Raya & the Last Dragon. Jacob watched The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons . Chris watched WandaVision and Muppets Most Wanted . Hoai-Tran watched Chaos Walking, Promare, Space Sweepers , and Beginning . Ben watched Lupin , Master Z: Ip Man Legacy , The Silent Partner , and started watching The Knick .

What we’ve been Eating : Jacob tried Popeyes’ fish sandwich.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob beat God of War and played the new board game Dream Crush .



