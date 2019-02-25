On the February 25, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: We have a full-on discussion about last night’s Oscars.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter interviewed the producer and director of Captain Marvel , and the filmmakers of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , and after the Oscars watched an episode of Tidying Up with Marie Kondo on Netflix and spent the night sorting through all the clothes in the closet. Brad got cool things for his birthday. Chris spent the entire weekend getting yelled at on Twitter by Michael Jackson fans. Hoai-Tran flew to Portland for Laika’s Missing Link , went to see Wicked with her mom ahead of her birthday. Ben finally upgraded to a 4K TV Jacob had to buy new pants and a new belt.

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob finished The History of the Future and is about halfway through Lovecraft Country . He is planning to read a book a week.

What we’ve been Watching : Peter saw Captain Marvel , finished watching season one of The Umbrella Academy , finally watched Bird Box on Netflix, the 2018 documentary Behind the Curve on Netflix, Three Identical Strangers on CNN On Demand, and the first episode of Survivor: Edge Of Extinction . Jacob finally watched BoJack Horseman season 5 and started watching Russian Doll . He decompressed after the Oscars with some absolute trash on TLC. Chris watched the finale of True Detective season 3. Hoai-Tran watched Bohemian Rhapsody and Can You Ever Forgive Me? on the plane, saw How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World , and the first two episodes of Haunting of Hill House . Brad watched Hamilton in Chicago Ben watched the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy and Lonestar – Stevie Ray Vaughan: 1984-1989.

What we’ve been Eating : Peter ordered a bunch of cookies from The Keto Cookie , and made Cinnamon Coffee Cake cupcakes from Keto Queen Kreations. Jacob made his own guacamole and low-carb pancakes. Peter recommends Cream Cheese Pancake recipe . Brad tried Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros cereal, Starburst Jelly Beans Duos , and White Chocolate Snickers Hoai-Tran’s mom is a foodie so we went to two Michelin-starred restaurants, Bouley at Home and Gabriel Kreuther.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob beat XCOM 2 …again.



Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: