This week, the strange, stylish superhero series The Umbrella Academy drops on Netflix, bringing the Eisner award-winning comics to life. In anticipation of the premiere, we’re debuting an exclusive Umbrella Academy soundtrack track, from the staggeringly prolific Jeff Russo. Hear the exclusive track below.

Umbrella Academy Soundtrack

Jeff Russo is in high-demand. The composer has created scores for shows like Fargo, Altered Carbon, The Night Of, Snowfall, Channel Zero, Star Trek: Discovery, Counterpart, Legion and more, and has handled film scores for Lizzie, Mile 22, and the upcoming Lucy in the Sky. His latest is the soundtrack for The Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s adaptation of the comics created and written by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The series features Ellen Page, Robert Sheen, Tom Hopper and Mary J. Blige, and hits Netflix February 15.

On that same day, Lakeshore Records will release the The Umbrella Academy – Original Series Soundtrack digitally. We’re premiering an exclusive track from the soundtrack above. “With such an eclectic group of characters, writing themes was super fun,” Russo said of the score. “Many different personalities got many different musical motifs and feelings.”

Here’s the Umbrella Academy synopsis:

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

Early reviews for The Umbrella Academy have been overwhelmingly positive, indicating that Netflix has something special on their hands. Be sure to check the series out this Friday, and enjoy Russo’s soundtrack as well.