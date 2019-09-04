On the September 4, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Chris is away in Toronto for the Toronto International Film Festival. Peter will be flying to Florida tonight for Halloween Horror Nights, and it looks like he just missed Hurricane Dorian.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter got a behind the scenes tour of two Halloween Horror Nights mazes , Ghostbusters and Jordan Peele’s Us . He’s also been playing a lot with his new camera, the Sony a6400. Jacob can now tell you about his visit to the Creepshow set. Ben and his wife traveled to Portland to see The Midnight and eat great food. Hoai-Tran’s mom visited her in New York and took her to see Phantom of the Opera .

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob has been reading Tachen’s Disneyland and Marc Davis In His Own Words: Imagineering the Disney Theme Parks .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter saw Todd Phillips’ Joker and watched the first half of GLOW season 3 . Ben also watched. Jacob sampled Carnival Row , and watched the first episode of the new season of The Great British Baking Show . Brad watched Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and The Lion King , and the first episode of Downton Abbey . Ben watched My Neighbor Totoro , To Catch a Thief , and the first episode of Killing Eve Hoai-Tran watched season 1 of Mindhunter , The Blair Witch Project, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Hustlers.

What we’ve been Eating : Peter has been eating very badly and has gained a bunch of weight, and after his Florida trip he’s going back to the strict diet. Brad tried Mountain Dew VooDew Ben ate the best biscuits of his life at Pine State Biscuits. Hoai-Tran’s mom made her pho, char siu, and she learned how to make thit bo xao.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob played Kingdomino , Silk , Bargain Quest , and Scythe . Peter is also committing to the stupidest Galaxy’s Edge challenge .



Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: