On the October 30, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to Los Angeles Comic Con, visited a bunch of house haunts, including Rotten Apple 907 and the Backwoods Maze , and has spent way too much time at the Magic Castle for Halloween week, which this year is Murder Mansion . Also, Peter is contemplating what to do with his Scott C Great Showdown wall in the wake of Aaron Brothers. Brad is in Utah visiting his girlfriend, is too early for Sundance. Jacob and his wife decided to be that house and bought full-size candy bars for trick ‘r treaters. Ben dressed up as the bear from Annihilation and scared kids at a baby shower/Halloween party Hoai-Tran went to New York, where she checked out her apartment and attended a friend’s Halloween-Housewarming as the 13th Doctor.





What we’ve been Reading : Jacob has been perusing the Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia and Dungeons & Dragons: Art and Arcana .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter showed Kitra The Conjuring for the first time, watched the first episode of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix and The Sinner season 1, and Eli Roth’s The History of Horror on AMC. Chris finally saw Incredibles 2 and Sorry to Bother You . Jacob finished The Haunting of Hill House and has strong opinions about season 7 of ER . Brad watched Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh . Ben watched Streets of Fire , The Mummy (1959), Maniac , and If Beale Street Could Talk Hoai-Tran watched Suspiria .





What we’ve been Eating : Brad went to Waffle Love and Five 5eeds in Utah. Also tried Three Musketeers Birthday Cake flavor.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob has just scratched the surface in Red Dead Redemption 2 and played Jackbox Party Pack 5 . Ben listened to Halloween Unmasked



