Water Cooler: Game of Thrones, Bosch, Homecoming, Police Story, Tolkien, Formula 1, Vlogging Disneyland, B.P.R.D., Cuphead
Posted on Monday, April 22nd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 22 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at The Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Brad’s out sick.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter bought a couple digital cameras and went to Disneyland to try them out and attempt to be a vlogger. He also had his friend Jeff teach him how to edit using Adobe Premiere.
- Jacob retired his Dungeons & Dragons character after realizing he had completed his personal storyline and is creating a new one.
- Hoai-Tran went to the Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth exhibit at the Morgan Library and Museum.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Chris read Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style by Benjamin Dreyer, In the Blink of an Eye: A Perspective on Film Editing by Walter Murch and I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt.
- Jacob has opinions on the final issue of B.P.R.D.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben and Jacob watched Game of Thrones.
- Peter watched the first couple episodes of Bosch season 5 on Netflix and is continuing to enjoy Dark Side of the Ring on Viceland.
- Jacob watched Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Wrestling With Shadows, and The Silence.
- Chris watched Police Story.
- Ben watched Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce, The Secret Garden, The Big Heat, Detour, and rewatched Avengers: Infinity War in preparation for Endgame
- Hoai-Tran watched the Noah Centineo gigolo movie The Perfect Date.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter has officially lost 50 pounds, and LOVES Magic Spoon, a new low carb cereal. He also cheated and tried the Ghostpepper mac and cheese at Disney California Adventure Food and Wine festival.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter recorded the Summer Movie Wager of the /Filmcast last night.
- Jacob is playing Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch.
