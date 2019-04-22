homecoming a film by beyonce trailer

On the April 22 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at The Water Cooler.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Brad’s out sick.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter bought a couple digital cameras and went to Disneyland to try them out and attempt to be a vlogger. He also had his friend Jeff teach him how to edit using Adobe Premiere.
    • Jacob retired his Dungeons & Dragons character after realizing he had completed his personal storyline and is creating a new one.
    • Hoai-Tran went to the Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth exhibit at the Morgan Library and Museum.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Chris read Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style by Benjamin Dreyer, In the Blink of an Eye: A Perspective on Film Editing by Walter Murch and I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt.
    • Jacob has opinions on the final issue of B.P.R.D.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Ben and Jacob watched Game of Thrones.
    • Peter watched the first couple episodes of Bosch season 5 on Netflix and is continuing to enjoy Dark Side of the Ring on Viceland.
    • Jacob watched Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Wrestling With Shadows, and The Silence.
    • Chris watched Police Story.
    • Ben watched Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce, The Secret Garden, The Big Heat, Detour, and rewatched Avengers: Infinity War in preparation for Endgame
    • Hoai-Tran watched the Noah Centineo gigolo movie The Perfect Date.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter has officially lost 50 pounds, and LOVES Magic Spoon, a new low carb cereal. He also cheated and tried the Ghostpepper mac and cheese at Disney California Adventure Food and Wine festival.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Peter recorded the Summer Movie Wager of the /Filmcast last night.
    • Jacob is playing Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch.

