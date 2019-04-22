On the April 22 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at The Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Brad’s out sick.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter bought a couple digital cameras and went to Disneyland to try them out and attempt to be a vlogger. He also had his friend Jeff teach him how to edit using Adobe Premiere. Jacob retired his Dungeons & Dragons character after realizing he had completed his personal storyline and is creating a new one. Hoai-Tran went to the Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth exhibit at the Morgan Library and Museum.

What we’ve been Reading : Chris read Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style by Benjamin Dreyer, In the Blink of an Eye: A Perspective on Film Editing by Walter Murch and I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt. Jacob has opinions on the final issue of B.P.R.D.

What we’ve been Watching : Ben and Jacob watched Game of Thrones . Peter watched the first couple episodes of Bosch season 5 on Netflix and is continuing to enjoy Dark Side of the Ring on Viceland. Jacob watched Formula 1: Drive to Survive , Wrestling With Shadows , and The Silence . Chris watched Police Story . Ben watched Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce , The Secret Garden , The Big Heat , Detour , and rewatched Avengers: Infinity War in preparation for Endgame Hoai-Tran watched the Noah Centineo gigolo movie The Perfect Date .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter has officially lost 50 pounds, and LOVES Magic Spoon, a new low carb cereal. He also cheated and tried the Ghostpepper mac and cheese at Disney California Adventure Food and Wine festival.

What we’ve been Playing : Peter recorded the Summer Movie Wager of the /Filmcast last night. Jacob is playing Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch.



