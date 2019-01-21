On the January 21, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: This is an exciting week at /Film HQ because three of our writers are getting ready to go to Park City Utah for Sundance. Guys, are you prepared?

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter took an Improv comedy introductory class to help learn how to be more in the moment in his magic. It’s been raining a lot in Los Angeles, so last week Peter didn’t go out much. He did go to the Magic Castle and had a really good conversation with some of the magicians there about his current path in magic. Brad attended a Mormon wedding in Utah for his girlfriend’s sister and had to do so many errands and decorating, and even got a pedicure for the first time. HT went to the preview for the Battle Angel: Alita – Passport to Iron City immersive event. Ben went to An Evening with Ludwig Goransson

What we’ve been Reading : Chris read Flying with Confidence: The proven programme to fix your flying fears . It didn’t help. He also read Flying without Fear: Effective Strategies to Get You Where You Need to Go , which was a little better, but not by much. Jacob finished the first three hardcover volumes of Battle Angel Alita . Ben read The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter watched the first episode of Titan Games thanks to Jacob’s recommendation. He watched the Fyre Fraud documentary on Hulu, and the Fyre documentary on Netflix. (Chris and HT watched both, Jacob watched the Hulu one) Brad watched Tully and The Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much. Jacob watched Gaspar Noe’s Climax , Fyre Fraud , True Detective season 3, Practical Magic , Halloween , and started his annual Game of Thrones rewatch. Ben watched Police Story 2 , the first episode of Escape at Dannemora , Bad Times at the El Royale , Hotel Artemis , The Philadelphia Story , and The Women Chris watched Fyre Fraud and Fyre , along with The Standoff at Sparrow Creek . HT saw If Beale Street Could Talk, The Commuter, Fyre Fraud and Fyre , caught up with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter ordered new jeans that are 6 inches smaller, and they fit! He also started taking less heartburn medication because apparently he’s healthier now. New Keto or low sugar food discoveries include ChocZero squares , ChocZero Peppermint Bark . and ChocoRite Chocolate Crispy Caramel (which tastes like an 100 grand candy bar). Jacob wants to thank SlimFast’s Keto peanut butter cups for existing and loves Swerve cake mix. Brad tried Mountain Dew Amp Game Fuel and The Most Stuf Oreos .

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob finished his first batch of Warhammer 40K figures, assembled and primed a whole lot more, and practiced his painting on some metallic Reaper figures.



